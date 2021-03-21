20 Under 40: Jamie Medina

Jamie Medina | Property Manager, Bella Investment Group – Woodlands Village Apartments

Jamie Medina’s accomplishments in the property management industry are extensive. She is NALP (National Apartment Leasing Professional) and CAM (Certified Apartment Manager) certified through the NAA (National Apartment Association), and was the winner of the first ever Alexandra Jackiw Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship from the NAA, picked from an applicant pool spread across the country..

It doesn’t end there though. Medina was also a member of the inaugural NAA Diversity Leadership Program and for two consecutive years, apartment communities under her leadership have been voted Best of Flagstaff by readers of the Arizona Daily Sun.

“With each property I have been able to increase profitability for my owners and investors by creating value and community engagement with my residents,” she said.

2021 marked another achievement as the elected co-chair of the BIG Fund, the philanthropic arm of Bella Investment Group dedicated to finding ways to give back to the community.