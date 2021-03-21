 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20 Under 40: George Holberg
0 comments

20 Under 40: George Holberg

  • Updated
  • 0
Holberg George

George Holberg | Patrol Officer, City of Flagstaff Police Department

After George Holberg graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in finance he worked at a finance firm for a few years helping people build small portfolios. His previous work experience also involves stints driving buses for NAU and NAIPTA, in the construction industry and as a volunteer with AmeriCorps NCCC, where he received the President’s Service Volunteer Award. As the saying goes, variety is the spice of life.

“I’ve had lots of interests,” he said with a laugh.

Holberg began his current career with the City of Flagstaff Police Department at the end of 2017, being appointed to solo status after his field training to become a friendly face and reliable resource for people within the community.

“Officer Holberg’s analytical approach and his calm demeanor allow him to quickly de-escalate incidents as he develops a rapport with those he interacts with,” Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II wrote in nominating Holberg for 20 Under 40. “He has been recognized by The Guidance Center and Terros staff for helping individuals who may be experiencing a crisis.” 

Holberg said building a relationship based on mutual respect with the public is one of his favorite aspects of the job, making sure people recognize that he’s here to help so they can be encouraged to call the police in the event of emergency.

“I always try to address people respectfully, talking to them like what they are, human beings, and it goes a long way toward figuring thing out and building a better relationship with all parts of our community,” he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20 Under 40
20under40

20 Under 40

  • Updated

The Arizona Daily Sun and the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce have partnered to recognize local business and professional leaders who ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)