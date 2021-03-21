 Skip to main content
20 Under 40: Estella Hollander
20 Under 40: Estella Hollander

  • Updated
Hollander-Estella

Estella Hollander | Mobility Planner, Mountain Line

Throughout the span of career with Mountain Live, Estella Hollander has secured more than $300 million in grant funding to support transit planning, operations and capital improvements in Flagstaff, as well as received certification in Transportation Demand Management, making her the first in the county with such recognition.

Hollander also spearheaded partnership efforts with organizations such as the Flagstaff Family Food Center to deliver food boxes to homebound individuals during COVID-19, Northland Family Help Center’s Flagstaff Initiative Against Trafficking (FIAT) to help reduce human trafficking instances in the region, and she is currently coordinating with more than five agencies through the planning and implementation of a microtransit pilot in the Huntington and Industrial corridor to debut in the fall.

Hollander graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2003 with a bachelor’s in public planning and then completed her master’s in urban planning in Denmark. When it was time to return stateside, she looked for opportunities close to home and said she is grateful to have found a position utilizing her skills in Flagstaff.

“My family lives in Phoenix, so I wanted to find a job in Arizona to be closer to them,” she explained. “I am a big hiker, biker and skier, so the wonderful outdoor opportunities was another huge reason I wanted to live here.”

Hollander has been a member of the City of Flagstaff’s Bicycle Advisory Committee since 2018 and her leadership also includes membership of Flagstaff Young Professionals since 2018, later joining the board of directors in 2019.

