20 Under 40: Emily Giralt

Emily Giralt | Agency Manager, Benefit & Financial Strategies

Emily Giralt is no stranger to hard work. Early on in her studies at Northern Arizona University, Giralt drew from her experience as Vice President of Finance with Delta Sigma Pi to help prepare her for a career in financial planning. Within two years of graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance, she received the Series 7 and 66 financial certificates while working full time at Benefit & Financial Strategies. She then returned to NAU to pursue a Master of Business Administration, completing the one-year accelerated program with honors and important hands-on experience.

“While working on my MBA, my cohort team traveled to Coventry, England, and partnered with Coventry University to consult a company on International expansion,” Giralt explained. “Additionally, I was fortunate to complete an internship at Coconino Community College in the Human Resources Department where my skills were used to prepare a self-lead project that was later presented to the CCC Board of Governors.”