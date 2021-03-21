20 Under 40: Elizabeth Vogler

Elizabeth Vogler | Coordinator, Flagstaff Festival of Science & Owner, Biz Fit LLC

Elizabeth Vogler first moved to Flagstaff for her studies at Northern Arizona University, graduating with her Master’s in cultural anthropology in 2007, but her professional and community involvement in the years since runs the gamut.

She served two years in AmeriCorps following graduation and then four years with the Arboretum at Flagstaff as the volunteer coordinator and later assistant director. Then from 2013 to 2019, Vogler took on the newly created role of Deputy Director of Flagstaff Arts Council, and this year worked as coordinator for the Flagstaff Festival of Science, the second person to hold that title in 32 years. She also became certified in Fitness Instruction in 2016 and has regularly taught classes in spinning, strength and cardio training, aerobics and TRX at Summit Health and Fitness, The Aquaplex and Pine Canyon Health Club.

Leadership may come easily to her, but completing the Flagstaff Leadership Program in 2015 also provided Vogler with a number of tools for success. She has received recognition as a nominee for the ATHENA Young Professional Award in 2015 and served as manager for the annual Viola Awards for 10 years.