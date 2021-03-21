20 Under 40: Dawn Tucker

Dawn Tucker | Founder and Executive Director, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival

Dawn Tucker’s lifelong dream has been to bring her passion for Shakespeare to Flagstaff. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in theatre performance from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s in Shakespeare in Performance from the American Shakespeare Festival, her deam came true with the founding of Flagstaff Shakespeare Company in 2015.

“FlagShakes, as the company is fondly called, is now in its seventh year with three year-round employees and over 60 independent contractors each year,” Tucker said. “Each year we produce a summer Shakespeare festival featuring two plays by the Bard or his contemporaries and throughout the year we produce additional Renaissance and actor-driven work.”

Like many other arts and performance organizations, venue closures and cancelations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic presented a unique set of hurdles for FlagShakes. Unable to perform to in-person audiences, the company was able to adjust programming to offer two full-length films and two filmed poetry compilations, keeping the safety of the community in mind.