20 Under 40: Davina Vergara-Burton

Davina Vergara-Burton | HR Business Partner, Schuff Steel Company
Davina Vergara-Burton’s career with Schuff Steel Company, a northern Arizona steel fabricator, began in Bellemont almost 10 years ago when she came on board as an HR Coordinator.
Following her passion to help others, Vergara-Burton also began volunteering and providing design work for The Shadows Foundation on top of her full-time job in 2011. The Flagstaff-based nonprofit has provided services and financial assistance to more than 200 northern Arizona families and individuals affected by a life-threatening disease since 2010. It aims to make sure people know they are not alone.
As its website states, “Disease doesn’t care about age, faith or finances, family or friends. Disease pays no attention to mortgage, utilities or grocery bills; the size of a Wall Street portfolio or balance in a checking account; whether the electricity is on or a porch light needs to be changed.”
“I do anything and everything for the foundation that is needed to be successful in assisting the recipients in their greatest time of need,” Vergara-Burton said.
Her role within the organization grew when she joined the board of directors in 2014. In this active position, Vergara-Burton helps the Shadows Foundation in all areas of media, marketing and events.