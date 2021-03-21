20 Under 40: Davina Vergara-Burton

Davina Vergara-Burton | HR Business Partner, Schuff Steel Company

Davina Vergara-Burton’s career with Schuff Steel Company, a northern Arizona steel fabricator, began in Bellemont almost 10 years ago when she came on board as an HR Coordinator.

Following her passion to help others, Vergara-Burton also began volunteering and providing design work for The Shadows Foundation on top of her full-time job in 2011. The Flagstaff-based nonprofit has provided services and financial assistance to more than 200 northern Arizona families and individuals affected by a life-threatening disease since 2010. It aims to make sure people know they are not alone.

As its website states, “Disease doesn’t care about age, faith or finances, family or friends. Disease pays no attention to mortgage, utilities or grocery bills; the size of a Wall Street portfolio or balance in a checking account; whether the electricity is on or a porch light needs to be changed.”

“I do anything and everything for the foundation that is needed to be successful in assisting the recipients in their greatest time of need,” Vergara-Burton said.