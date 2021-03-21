20 Under 40: Claire Harper

Claire Harper | Public Affairs Management Analyst, Coconino County

A decade of experience as a City of Flagstaff employee—beginning as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Flagstaff Aquaplex and then as a manager in Community Events—provided Claire Harper with a solid foundation in the public sector.

“I’ve taught hundreds of kids to swim between lessons at the Aquaplex and Flagstaff Athletic Club,” Harper said. “I still get recognized as, ‘Hey, did you teach swim lessons?’ Stories like this are why I love our town and why I am committed to public service.”

Harper earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Arizona University, graduating with a Master’s of Public Administration in 2018 before she began working for Coconino County as Public Affairs Management Analyst in September of 2019. Five months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her role quickly shifted from focusing on government affairs to managing the county’s COVID-19 Information Line, commonly known as the Call Center.

“A year later, here we are—still facing this pandemic daily,” she said. “The Call Center has received and responded to more than 20,000 calls since March 2020.