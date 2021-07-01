Eve
Hi, I'm Eve! I'm a good girl who can't wait to find my furever home! I'm so excited to go... View on PetFinder
Raymond Otero was about ready to pull out of the Walmart parking lot on Flagstaff’s westside on Tuesday afternoon, his destination unknown.
The Rafael Fire is still producing a lot of smoke, but hundreds of residents may be breathing a little easier after the Coconino County Sherif…
With firefighters working the fire on three fronts, new measurements put the Rafael Fire at just under 40,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon.
The Rafael Fire had increased to almost 46,000 acres on Saturday morning as crews continued burnout operations to corral the blaze.
The air was thick with smoke, so much so that it was impossible to see more than a dozen feet in any direction. Across the road, flames inched…
Allan Blair turns 90 today and, frankly, he’s got nothing special planned.
The past few days have meant hundreds of phone calls for Flagstaff Pro Rodeo’s volunteers as they made plans to reschedule their annual event …
PHOENIX — After slashing $1.9 billion in income taxes mainly benefiting upper-income taxpayers and shielding them from higher taxes approved b…
The Flagstaff City Council agreed last week that bicycle and pedestrian safety should be a top priority for the city moving forward. But counc…
In the looming shadow of a pre-settlement ponderosa pine, some 300 years old and still thriving, you can gaze upon a vast meadow in the Hart P…