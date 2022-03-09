Evan Anderson, part-owner (alongside wife Kelly), Drinking Horn Meadery

What do you love about your work?

I love getting to show people a “new” alcoholic beverage, fermenting from honey is not something most people have ever tried. When you see their faces light up after tasting it, makes all the hard parts worth it.

Talk a little bit about the journey you took to get to your current job.

It took about two years to get through licensing and building out the Meadery, and we have been selling mead for the last five. I used to be a fish biologist but was spending too much time away from home. I made a bunch of mead for mine and Kelly’s wedding and people loved it so much we decided to take it to the commercial level. It all started with the honeymoon, a term that comes from mead. You were supposed to have enough “honey wine” to last a full “moon cycle”, hence the term honeymoon.

What are some [professional] accomplishments you are proud of?

Surrounding myself with people that are amazing at what they do. We did get on Guy Fieri’s show, Guys Family Road Trip, and got some big accounts including Whole Foods, but those pale in comparison to the pride I have for our team. Our team and community helped us be able to open our Mead Hall during a pandemic and to not only survive but eventually thrive.

What projects or hobbies are you involved in outside of work?

Outside of work? What is that?

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Never give up on something you want to do. If you run into a barrier, pivot and find another way. Go around, drive over it, blow the barrier up, just never stop trying.

Anything you’d like to add?

A huge part of what has pushed me to excel in this field is bringing awareness about the plight of the honey bee. Many of the foods we enjoy are produced by using honey bees as pollinators, it is something that should be important to all of us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0