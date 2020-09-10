Escaping a black hole

A solid night’s sleep (and, let’s be honest, an evening tonic) helped me see that my universe analogy was incorrect. It had been formed through my previously limited vision, without the benefit of a quality camera lens. Now that I can see the whole night sky, this black hole metaphor has lost its hold on me, as has the place. Instead, I see the place for what it is: a free-floating planet, untethered from a solar system, separated from the community of other planets and stars. This little planet is hurtling toward a black hole. I hope it uses the forces of gravity (and its own previous goodness) to slingshot its way back into our orbit. However, right now, we are no longer on the same journey. I belong to another solar system entirely. Whether someone else knows how to count me, I choose to stand in my own light, seen or not. I don’t need a special lens to know all the other stars that surround me, unafraid to shine, each of us occupying our own spaces, together.