Erin Evans is a founding partner of Evans Garrey, PLLC. She received her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law and lived in Phoenix before moving to Flagstaff where she has lived and worked for the past ten years. She focuses on representing plaintiffs in wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury cases.

Erin has always had a passion for helping people whether that is through her legal practice or her countless volunteer hours. Her first profession was as a classroom teacher for children that required a special education curriculum. After graduating from law school, she found herself especially interested in helping families with adoptions and guardianships through the Volunteer Lawyers Program. She was named one of the Top 50 Pro Bono Attorneys in Arizona. In addition to this, she has served as the president of the Coconino County Bar Association and is an active member of several committees and task forces, including the Outreach to Young Lawyers Committee, Litigation Committee and Solo and Small Firm Task Force, and Women Trial Lawyer’s Committee.

In addition to her work in the legal field, Erin spends her time volunteering for the arts where she served as a Board Member of the Flagstaff Arts Council for 6 years. She also has put her skills as a community organizer and leader to work locally with the Childhelp, Flagstaff Chapter, for over 10 years. She has been a driving force for fundraisers and bringing in new young members.

Erin strives to be a role model to young women. She is a professional woman that sets an example for her children and other professional women by proving it is possible to be a mom and have a career all the while finding time to make meaningful contributions to the community.