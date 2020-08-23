Where ideas become reality: Makerspace Coco-op opens in Flagstaff

When he arrived he immediately began planning for Coco-op, meeting Davis through Tinkertopia’s Dr. Alice Christie. The partnership was perfect; Davis, a constant collector of things with a mind for creativity and innovation, wanted in immediately.

“When I moved here there was not a makerspace and the long and short is if I’m going to live in a place I want there to be a makerspace, because they are awesome and fun,” Campbell said with a laugh. “But it’s not just to have access to the tools and everything, it was really to create something that touches a lot of people’s lives.”

Coco-op now has 22 members and the list is quickly growing. Many members also donated machinery to the space, something that is an important aspect of what Campbell and Ward are seeking to build. Saws, welding tables, a sewing machine, iMacs and a kiln and more all are donations made by Coco-op members and founders as well as the larger community. Machines that sat dormant in garages and basements now have renewed life and a permanent home where they can be used by many. The democratization of tools, Campbell calls it.

The term radical inclusivity is another phrase he finds himself coming back to when describing the nonprofit, a term also used by places like Longmont, Colorado’s Tinkermill, where Campbell got a great deal of his inspiration.