Where ideas become reality: Makerspace Coco-op opens in Flagstaff

Like many great origin stories, that of Coco-op starts with a cup of coffee.
Graham Campbell and Ward Davis, co-founders of the new nonprofit and makerspace, met for the first time at White Dove Coffee Shop to discuss a vision Campbell had of bringing people together to create and learn. 70-year-old Davis is a retired chemical engineer, Master Recycler and consultant, always refurbishing and reusing that which others throw away. At 28, Campbell works as an outdoor guide and has long been interested in different trades, art and DIY—all with the goal of making them accessible to everyone.
Coco-op, a clever combination of “Coconino” and “co-op,” opened in July after some months of Campbell and Davis scouting locations and bringing in members and equipment to get the idea on its feet. Eventually the two found 5,000 square feet worth of warehouse space in west Flagstaff where they could begin realizing their dream.
Similar to Tinkertopia, the local STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) community space that fosters hands-on learning for children and adults, Coco-op seeks to bring people together, master or amateur, artist or non, to learn and engage in different trades and arts in a collaborative and community-oriented workspace.
“I think, philosophically speaking, having a space with tools and equipment is important for people to help themselves, both for learning and economically,” Campbell says. “And a lot of times there’s a gap between having ideas and wanting to tinker and actually being able to execute those ideas.”
Enter Coco-op and its philosophy of making making possible and within reach.
The warehouse on Kaibab Lane greets its members with a gathering space. Consisting of a full bookshelf, couch and vintage armchair, Polaroids of Coco-op’s current members and their creations, it is intended as a place to trade ideas or simply socialize. The rest of the building— home for many decades to Rich and Julie Hartzell’s telephone equipment and systems business Teledigit Corp—houses a soft workshop with a sewing machine, textile and leatherworking tools, fabric and hopefully a loom in the near future. A painting and drawing room, 3D printing and computer lab and a classroom are just across the hall, each their own designated space. A wood and welding garage completes Coco-op, with a pottery studio likely to be placed on the large mezzanine that overlooks the metal and woodworking area. The garage door also allows for car tinkering.
The options are vast at Coco-op, as evidenced by one of Ward’s newest inventions, a novel ventilated mask to protect its wearer from the coronavirus. Complete with full face shield and hood, tubes that connect to an air circulation device and leather belt that allows the wearer to keep it on with ease, the invention is just one of Ward’s many. He shows it off as sparks fly behind him from a project Joseph Zufall is working on at the welding station. Two other members are crafting a geodesic dome for their backyard.
Isn’t it true that some of the most iconic objects were made in a garage? The Etch-A-Sketch, the first Dyson vacuums, the first radio station (amateur radio operator Frank Conrad built a 75-watt transmitter in his Pennsylvania garage and used it to broadcast music to a small audience of ham radio enthusiasts), to name a few.
One of the primary functions of Coco-op is in serving as an accessible workspace where memberships are affordable and projects easy to maintain and approach. A membership includes access to classes offered by Coco-op and its experts, all equipment and for 24-hour use of the space.
“Whether [a member] creates a new product or a new skill they can sell, welding, sewing, etc., I’ve found that [trade and learning] are not equally accessed,” Campbell said. “You can be a student and have access to a mechanical engineering lab but you have to have tuition to access that. And they have some resources at the community college but there you also have to pay tuition.”
A monthly membership at Coco-op is $50, with the option of the “Starving Maker” rate of $25 as well as scholarships available for those who demonstrate need.
“We don’t want to turn anybody away for not being able to pay,” Campbell said.
Campbell is originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, a southern accent peppering each of his sentences. He had previously worked at a startup in the heart of the tech industry but left to become an outdoor guide, something that eventually lead him to Flagstaff this fall.
When he arrived he immediately began planning for Coco-op, meeting Davis through Tinkertopia’s Dr. Alice Christie. The partnership was perfect; Davis, a constant collector of things with a mind for creativity and innovation, wanted in immediately.
“When I moved here there was not a makerspace and the long and short is if I’m going to live in a place I want there to be a makerspace, because they are awesome and fun,” Campbell said with a laugh. “But it’s not just to have access to the tools and everything, it was really to create something that touches a lot of people’s lives.”
Coco-op now has 22 members and the list is quickly growing. Many members also donated machinery to the space, something that is an important aspect of what Campbell and Ward are seeking to build. Saws, welding tables, a sewing machine, iMacs and a kiln and more all are donations made by Coco-op members and founders as well as the larger community. Machines that sat dormant in garages and basements now have renewed life and a permanent home where they can be used by many. The democratization of tools, Campbell calls it.
The term radical inclusivity is another phrase he finds himself coming back to when describing the nonprofit, a term also used by places like Longmont, Colorado’s Tinkermill, where Campbell got a great deal of his inspiration.
Campbell and Ward see Coco-op as a place for invention for everyone, one where patents might come to be, or careers and new inventions can thrive. Or simply a place to meet people and finally delve into an interest that has been sitting on someone’s proverbial backburner. That’s also where Coco-op’s course offerings come in, with upcoming classes including learning how to weld metal, 3D printing basics, making clay mugs, computer coding 101 and troubleshooting of car problems.
“We’re doing the classes because there are certain skills people want to learn but also as a way of building informal sharing of know-how,” he said.” Think, your grandpa in the garage teaching you some skills.”
“When you get handy Do-it-Yourself-ers, artists, computer nerds and designers in the same place, new products and even entire new businesses can emerge, playing a big role in the future of Flagstaff’s economy,” Campbell wrote in an email.
But also, “a lot of cool things start in a garage,” he said.
