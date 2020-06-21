The Long & Winding Road: What they left behind

The yellow caution tape is gone from the picnic tables in my neighborhood pocket park. Arizona is open again, despite the climb in new coronavirus cases. People visit the park, mask-less, and swarm downtown Flagstaff in the same condition. I could go on a serious rant here. From time to time, though, we all need a break from COVID-19. So instead, here’s a report from the neighborhood.
At my little park, people are always leaving things behind. Over the years I’ve come across lone mittens, tossed and lost frisbees and many a pair of socks (better for tree climbing). Recently, though, the findings seem more fun. Perhaps, of course, I’m just more open to see, as we all learn to live without hugs and close encounters.
When I say findings, they are just that. I don’t keep them. In most cases I leave them where they lie, and within a day or two or five, they’re gone. I like to think that those who lost them, soon remembered and went back to fetch them. Or, in some case the items have cool new homes.
Here are a few of my favorites.
A pair of white roller skates with pink wheels and trim, girl’s size 12, rested on their sides in the grass, as if taking a break from skating ‘round and ‘round the oval sidewalk. I stood them back up to make them more visible from the street, but the next day they were still there. I moved them to the picnic table that was roped off by quarantine caution tape. A week passed, and finally the lovely skates were gone. It made me happy that some youngster was spinning through these challenging times.
Recently, a blue plastic race car had a long stay. It reminded me of Hot Wheels, but it was bigger — about the length of my hand. I didn’t move it, but every day as my dog Maxx and I walked through the park, the hot rod was in a different location. One day after a couple of weeks’ time, I went to inspect it and found the door was open, and a ladybug was sunning herself on the hood. The next day, the car was gone. Surely a coincidence?
A cluster of a dozen small plastic creatures were cradled in the pocket of some exposed tree roots for a few days, and a bright yellow hula hoop rested against a wall, visiting for nearly two weeks.
One of the biggest finds came last week. It was just after dawn, and my dog Maxx and I were cutting across the empty park toward home, when we came across a sling pack, damp from the early-morning sprinklers. I checked the outside pocket: a $20 bill and a tube of lip balm. Digging deeper into the pack, I scored. A wallet contained a student I.D. I took the pack home, and with a bit of internet sleuthing I located the owner. She biked to my house to retrieve it. For once, I got to see the face associated with something left behind.
I thought that would be my best discovery. But the next day, in the early hours, I saw a neighbor’s two small dogs careening through the park unattended, pausing to sniff, obviously thrilled by their freedom. These two little blondies love to bark their hellos at us from their couch window as we pass by, but I’ve never seen them out on their own. I knocked on the door and their robed human answered. I informed her of their breakout. The dogs had now left the scene of their escape, and were off and running. I was in pursuit, as she went to her back door, calling them. Turns out the canine Houdinis were already in her driveway. The delighted escapees — at least for a few precious moments — happily ran to her. I cross my fingers that my puppy saw the outcome as a great lesson. I can dream, right?
Today and always, stories galore shine through people’s possessions, telling of vibrant lives.
