The Long & Winding Road: What they left behind

One of the biggest finds came last week. It was just after dawn, and my dog Maxx and I were cutting across the empty park toward home, when we came across a sling pack, damp from the early-morning sprinklers. I checked the outside pocket: a $20 bill and a tube of lip balm. Digging deeper into the pack, I scored. A wallet contained a student I.D. I took the pack home, and with a bit of internet sleuthing I located the owner. She biked to my house to retrieve it. For once, I got to see the face associated with something left behind.

I thought that would be my best discovery. But the next day, in the early hours, I saw a neighbor’s two small dogs careening through the park unattended, pausing to sniff, obviously thrilled by their freedom. These two little blondies love to bark their hellos at us from their couch window as we pass by, but I’ve never seen them out on their own. I knocked on the door and their robed human answered. I informed her of their breakout. The dogs had now left the scene of their escape, and were off and running. I was in pursuit, as she went to her back door, calling them. Turns out the canine Houdinis were already in her driveway. The delighted escapees — at least for a few precious moments — happily ran to her. I cross my fingers that my puppy saw the outcome as a great lesson. I can dream, right?