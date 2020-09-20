The Long & Winding Road: Pandemic family time: Not the same, but oh so good

My niece came to town last week. Moving from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, Alice and her partner camped out in my back yard. The tent with the golden rain fly seemed a glowing space of hope in the midst of this crazy, sad time we’re in.
This is a girl—rather, a woman—I’ve known since she was a baby. The second daughter of my sister, Alice was born the same year as my second son. Another cousin—a daughter of one of my younger brothers—also joined the world that year. We call them the 1989 babies.
Something about seeing family members during this pandemic seems life-tilting. That does sound dramatic, I know. But these are days of drama.
I didn’t let myself throw my arms around Alice upon her Flagstaff arrival, but we exchanged air hugs and grins. I met her partner, and my son and his girlfriend joined us for dinner. We shared food and drink and conversation underneath my crabapple trees. It all felt so normal. As I grilled salmon and vegetables in the growing dusk, I listened to the familiar voices of the young people. I flashed on scenes of my grandparents’ Wisconsin cabin, where my sister and various brothers would gather with our children. It could be trying with a handful of small ones underfoot, but it was magical, too. The Lake Michigan waves, the sand, the fussing, the giggling. (Those last two not just relegated to the kids.) This was where we siblings as children went with our parents, too. It is my happy place.
When the young couple left for California, my gut ached. “Don’t leave,” I wanted to call after them. The world feels precarious. When will I see them again? When will I see my younger son? My 93-year-old mother? The virus, the catastrophic fires, the important social justice marches and volatile politics of our nation. How can we keep each other safe? And, please, when will things be normal again?
In these six months when I’ve been unable to visit my mom, and when all my siblings are an age when traveling is not the safest given COVID-19, it felt like a miracle to see a child of “ours.” My older son is living in Flagstaff due to the coronavirus, and I am thrilled and lucky to have him nearby. Still, to have a different branch of the family represented was sweet. Friends buoy us up, but seeing a youngster you’ve known all their life—in person, in this pandemic pandemonium—feels uplifting in a startling way.
My four brothers and sister have done more traveling than I since the virus broke out this spring. No boarding airplanes yet, but driving to nearby states, and my brother in France bicycling with his wife across his adopted country to Spain.
Me, I haven’t ventured much farther than the woods around Flagstaff. Hart Prairie has been my favorite getaway. My older son and I walk around town weekly, wearing masks. We’re a bit more careful than some. I did venture outside my own cautious guidelines over Labor Day, though. My dog and I walked to a coffee shop an entire half dozen blocks away, and ordered a latte. A holiday party. Take that, novel coronavirus!
My younger son has lived in LA for a few years now, and one niece moved there a few months ago. Now all three of our Tolan 1989 babies will be sharing a city. The two cousins plan to join Will for his birthday this week. What could be more perfect?
A smart bunch, they promise to sit a safe distance apart, wear face coverings, and the latest arrival went for a COVID test. Still, they will be together in celebration. The youngster of the three, he will join them in turning 31 this year.
Happy birthday, Baby.
