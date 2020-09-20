The Long & Winding Road: Pandemic family time: Not the same, but oh so good

This is a girl—rather, a woman—I’ve known since she was a baby. The second daughter of my sister, Alice was born the same year as my second son. Another cousin—a daughter of one of my younger brothers—also joined the world that year. We call them the 1989 babies.

I didn’t let myself throw my arms around Alice upon her Flagstaff arrival, but we exchanged air hugs and grins. I met her partner, and my son and his girlfriend joined us for dinner. We shared food and drink and conversation underneath my crabapple trees. It all felt so normal. As I grilled salmon and vegetables in the growing dusk, I listened to the familiar voices of the young people. I flashed on scenes of my grandparents’ Wisconsin cabin, where my sister and various brothers would gather with our children. It could be trying with a handful of small ones underfoot, but it was magical, too. The Lake Michigan waves, the sand, the fussing, the giggling. (Those last two not just relegated to the kids.) This was where we siblings as children went with our parents, too. It is my happy place.