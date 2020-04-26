The Long & Winding Road: Pandemic-era self-improvement: Is it overrated?

Anybody feeling the pressure to improve themselves and learn a minimum of a dozen new skills during the COVID-19 shutdown? Better make that two dozen.
What is it about a forced quarantine that pressures us to do it all? Except for the front-line workers — from doctors and nurses to grocery store clerks and janitors to police and firefighters — some of us do have more time on our hands than in February.
For my job, I’m learning to teach online, and I still have grading to do for the next two weeks. But I’m not traveling to my work place, teaching in person or spending time in oh-so-entertaining faculty meetings. I do have more free hours in the day.
Friends are volunteering out in the community, at a safe distance, or making gowns and masks at home. Many of us who do not know where the thread goes into a sewing machine (which we don’t own) are donating to nonprofits during these lean months.
And shouldn’t I be constantly improving myself? What about speaking Spanish? I’ve taken several classes over the past four decades, but I never seem to keep up with this beautiful language. And how about playing the piano? My childhood piano sits mostly silent since my own children’s lesson on it 25 years ago.
Finally we have the time to do those things we’ve put off for so long. So I signed up for an online Spanish class, and I’ve been playing the piano a few days a week. (OK, twice a week. OK, once a week when there’s nothing on Netflix.) I also considered buying a guitar. But wouldn’t that compete with my extraordinary piano playing? I registered for an online podcasting class in Australia, and I’m sure I’ll log onto those lessons soon. Really, really soon.
I have also stared at my future from a new perspective. I’ve asked the universe what I should try to accomplish during the rest my life. (I’m still waiting for a response.)
The one thing I do not want to do is give in to the pressure of constant self-perfection. While many of us have that extra time on our hands, it’s not the same as having more time because of vacation, going on a retreat or even into retirement. Underlying much of our waking hours is the constant invisible fear of the unknown, the absence of certainty that on some days leaves us confused and unfocused. OK, terrified. And lack of good sleep? Let’s just not go there.
If you log onto Facebook, most people’s kitchens are sparkling and their homes are thrice-vacuumed. They’ve started a community food pantry or nearly discovered a cure for the novel coronavirus.
Me, I remind myself to sweep the kitchen floor when the toast crumbs reach the tops of my ankles, and to pull out the cleanser as soon the bathtub glows that beautiful, dirty gray.
Placing my online grocery store order last week, I found myself clicking on graham crackers. I have not had those crumbly treats in the house since my now-grown children were in grade school. There is just something about spreading butter on these comforting crackers. It soothes me, taking me back to my own childhood, to my kids’ childhoods and to times that were simpler — and less scary.
A friend of mine recently made an online purchase, too. She somehow ended up ordering enough alcohol to last her lifetime. Now I know where I’ll go when visitation is allowed again. We’ll settle into her couch, without masks, and turn on Netflix to watch the documentary Our Planet.
OK, maybe Tiger King.
