The Long & Winding Road: Pandemic-era self-improvement: Is it overrated?

Anybody feeling the pressure to improve themselves and learn a minimum of a dozen new skills during the COVID-19 shutdown? Better make that two dozen.

What is it about a forced quarantine that pressures us to do it all? Except for the front-line workers — from doctors and nurses to grocery store clerks and janitors to police and firefighters — some of us do have more time on our hands than in February.

For my job, I’m learning to teach online, and I still have grading to do for the next two weeks. But I’m not traveling to my work place, teaching in person or spending time in oh-so-entertaining faculty meetings. I do have more free hours in the day.

Friends are volunteering out in the community, at a safe distance, or making gowns and masks at home. Many of us who do not know where the thread goes into a sewing machine (which we don’t own) are donating to nonprofits during these lean months.

And shouldn’t I be constantly improving myself? What about speaking Spanish? I’ve taken several classes over the past four decades, but I never seem to keep up with this beautiful language. And how about playing the piano? My childhood piano sits mostly silent since my own children’s lesson on it 25 years ago.