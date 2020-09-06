The Long & Winding Road: Lows and highs in a health disaster

I kept running, but his statement bounced in my head as I did my miles. I had seen the largest jack rabbit known to mankind a few minutes earlier, so was already on a nature high. I swear the ears on that thing–with new sunlight turning them translucent as it scampered away–were the size of a moose. Well, maybe a baby moose. Well, maybe a cartoon moose. You get the idea. In bunny terms it was huge, and the simplicity of it made me happy. (Happier still that my sidekick Maxx had somehow not seen it, hence my arm was still attached to my torso.)

As I ran up the hill and thought about the family below, I reflected on my own family and friends, and on strangers, all living in the time of COVID-19, sometimes barely bumbling through it, and yet making this world a better place. They are despairing from time to time, I assume. Because they are all--we are all–human beings with lives that feel tentative and feelings that seem chaotic.