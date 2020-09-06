The Long & Winding Road: Lows and highs in a health disaster

Sometimes this pandemic gets me down. The isolation, the worry, the not knowing when it will end. And let’s not forget the deaths of so many, and the lingering hardships on others.
Other times, though, there’s innovation that’s so joyful and cool, it’s inspiring. In these difficult times when people are suffering, politics are debilitating and often racist, and grief waits in the background ready to pounce, it seems a blessing to come across people doing their best, and having a bit of fun, too.
I was running with my dog one morning last week, headed up to Buffalo Park. Down below, near the ice rink, I saw a family setting up a large camping table. There was an open-sided tent, thermoses and water bottles. And electronic devices.
“Nice day to be outside,” I called out, though the temps before 7 a.m. were still in the low 50s.
“We figured if we’re in the virtual classroom, we may as well do it out here,” said the father, or words to that effect.
I kept running, but his statement bounced in my head as I did my miles. I had seen the largest jack rabbit known to mankind a few minutes earlier, so was already on a nature high. I swear the ears on that thing–with new sunlight turning them translucent as it scampered away–were the size of a moose. Well, maybe a baby moose. Well, maybe a cartoon moose. You get the idea. In bunny terms it was huge, and the simplicity of it made me happy. (Happier still that my sidekick Maxx had somehow not seen it, hence my arm was still attached to my torso.)
As I ran up the hill and thought about the family below, I reflected on my own family and friends, and on strangers, all living in the time of COVID-19, sometimes barely bumbling through it, and yet making this world a better place. They are despairing from time to time, I assume. Because they are all--we are all–human beings with lives that feel tentative and feelings that seem chaotic.
And, yet, here’s this family of five out in the woods, clicking on their laptops, tablets and smart phones, bringing their virtual classrooms right to them as rabbits and joggers and squirrels pass by. On my return trip, I stopped to ask them about virtual school. Turns out the three kids–grade school and middle school boys and high school girl–were all doing their classes online. Mom’s a school counselor and Dad’s a teacher. They had just learned that the public schools might be going back to in-person classes earlier than they had thought, and the parents anyway, were not thrilled.
“This has been so much better,” the mother said. She indicated that the two younger children actually liked it just fine, though her daughter would rather be with her friends in person. “But I can keep better track of what she does, and if she’s getting her work done on time.”
The girl rolled her eyes as teens are wont to do, but there were smiles around the camping table. The boys were already plugged into their devices and ready to go.
The school day had not yet started, but here was this family of five, sitting under the tall ponderosa pines, breathing in the Flagstaff air, waiting for their virtual school bells. All right, I thought as I jogged away. Things are all right.
* * *
I grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just 45 miles north of Kenosha. My heart goes out to the residents there who, like people in so many communities across the country, have had their lives disrupted–or ended–in yet another racist incident that must break the hearts of mothers and fathers everywhere.
