The Long & Winding Road: COVID concerns, small and humongous

During this pandemic it’s not difficult to overreact—can you spell “hypochondriac”— especially if you’re in the dreaded 65-years-old-and-up danger zone. I can only imagine what it’s like for people who have diabetes, a significant respiratory illness or any other condition that the coronavirus hones in on. The disease also disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities.

Of course I don’t make light of people who have been ill with the virus, or whose family members have died. It’s a real thing. I’ve not been ill with COVID-19, though, and I do not have kids or siblings who have suffered through it, at least not yet.

So I’ll guiltily admit a love for the new quietness of my life, and the spiritual nature of slowing down, experienced by those of us privileged to stay home.

Now, however, I’m gearing up to return to teaching at Northern Arizona University next month. I alerted my supervisors that I will not be entering the classroom any time soon. I can only assume that they will honor my doctor’s recommendation, though I’m still awaiting a response. My good health means I do not get a pass from the Americans with Disabilities Act, my age on the other hand, means my doctors note states I should not report to the classroom. With technology and the Internet, students can still learn even if not all of us are in the building.