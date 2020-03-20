‘Westworld’ imagines Los Angeles in 2058

Nolan and Joy were also determined to move beyond the settings of the first two seasons

“We’re all taken with shows that expand and enlarge their view of the world season after season,” Nolan said. “It allows us as filmmakers to reinvent how we’re doing the show.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To that end, the creators joined forces with production designer Howard Cummings and renowned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to create a futuristic Los Angeles based in large part on Singapore, with its dramatic facades and structures covered in greenery. They also wanted to illustrate that country’s stance on limiting car traffic. The result is a mashup of locations in Singapore and Los Angeles, flavored by special effects.

“We can’t exactly shoot on location in Los Angeles in the future — or so we thought,” Nolan said. “We went to check out Singapore, where they have this insanely ambitious architecture. We were able to figure out a path to work there and in Los Angeles, and then blending the two together. For instance, Singapore has this mandate to cover all of its buildings in living greenery. It looks very beautiful but also seems like a token effort to offset global warming as a way to reassure ourselves that we’ve fixed that problem.”