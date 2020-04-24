‘Sesame Street’ characters help kids deal with the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The characters from “Sesame Street” want to help our little ones make sense of the pandemic.

Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Rosita and Grover are joining forces with CNN for a town-hall special on Saturday to help children and parents deal with issues surrounding coronavirus.

The program, “The ABC’s of COVID-19,” will be hosted by CNN Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor Erica Hill, along with America’s favorite feathered friend Big Bird. (9 a.m. ET, CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español).

Organizers say the 90-minute special will provide information and tools for families, and answer the big questions both parents and kids have about the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ABC’s of COVID-19” will also feature many of the “Sesame Street” Muppets, as well as appearances by “Sesame Street”‘s Alan Muraoka and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, SVP of Curriculum and Content for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street.”