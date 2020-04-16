‘Killing Eve’ isn’t dead yet, but Season 3’s weak start gets it that much closer

Eve’s left M16 and is now working in the cramped back kitchen of a London dumpling restaurant. With husband Niko (Owen McDonnell) hospitalized for PTSD after his traumatic exposure to the spy world, Eve’s living alone in a dingy flat, in sweatpants, surrounded by junk food and a recurring fear/lust for Villanelle.

The dead-eyed, stylish assassin shot Eve and left her for dead last season, but not before manipulating the agent into axe-murdering a man, proving the two women aren’t so different after all.

Villanelle is also semi-retired, but in a gorgeous Spanish villa with a wealthy partner. She’s trying to fit into normal civilian life when Dasha (Harriet Walter), a former mentor from her Russian past, shows up. Chaos ensues — the game is back on, though nagging questions about her own childhood are disrupting her usual, feeling-less flow after she eliminates a target and takes their baby as a sort of party favor.

What was Villanelle like as a child? How about her parents? Filling in some of those blanks is former handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), who’s back in the picture at his own peril. The chemistry between the odd couple holds more interest, at least initially, than any other relationship here.