Pennyweight pugilists: Hummingbirds flock to Flagstaff feeders in droves

With a blur of brightly colored motion, a stirring of air—whipped in all directions by wings flapping an average 80 times per second—and a bicycle-bell-like trill, a hummingbird whooshed in, eager to get the prime spot at the feeder and a big gulp of sugar water before a competitor slipped in. It wasn’t long before another joined, then five, 10, 15, more? It’s a good year for hummingbirds in Flagstaff.
Shawnee Riplog-Peterson has two primary words when referring to the tiny avian creature: tenacious and opinionated. The curator of mammalogy and ornithology at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum west of Tucson hasn’t seen many of the fierce little flyers down south this year, something she attributes in part to the prevalence of wildfires in the area. But in northern Arizona, hummingbirds have taken to garden feeders and native blooms en masse, war-like and fearless as they battle each other for food from sunup to sundown. They are undaunted when it comes to humans, zipping past ears and foreheads at dangerously close proximities.
“I always say that these guys are so tenacious if they were any bigger we couldn’t live on the planet with them,” Riplog-Peterson said. “They have an opinion about everything and you always have to know they’re around.”
In late spring and summer the Flagstaff area is home primarily to the broad-tailed and rufous hummingbirds, though it also sees the much rarer Anna’s, black-chinned (often found in local spots with water), Calliope and Costa varieties—but it depends on the location and the year. This summer the broad-tailed, green in plumage with a bright red spot on the male’s throat (easily and often mistaken for the ruby-throated hummingbird), and the bright orange and copper-colored rufous are dominating feeders.
“There’s different years where we have different numbers,” Celia Holm said.
Holm, who has a PhD in redwing blackbirds and previously served as a board member of Audubon Society, leads the morning bird walks at the Arboretum at Flagstaff, something she has done for 30 years now, give or take. While she hasn’t seen many hummingbirds at her house near Snowbowl Road this season, several people have observed them in droves. Or, as one collective plural for a group of hummingbirds goes, bouquets.
“You’ll get population increases,” Holm said. “This happens to be one of the more plentiful years.”
For Brian Billideau, who lives just west of town near Flagstaff Ranch Road, the year of plenty looks like an average of about 100 hummingbirds circling his 10 feeders every day; each feeder requires a daily refill, he noted.
“Last year the birds waited until the first of August to arrive and then we never had that many, but this year it’s crazy in our backyard,” Billideau said. “My wife will go through 100 pounds of sugar this summer as we make a batch of juice for our little friends every day.”
A newcomer to Flagstaff, local resident Sherrilyn Wilson said she too has to refill her feeders on a daily basis.
“This is my first summer in Flagstaff, and I was hoping for hummingbirds but never imagined I'd see so many,” she said.
“It's fascinating to watch them,” Wilson continued. “Lots of entertainment for the price of a bag of sugar.”
The proverbial bumper crop of tiny hummers this year is likely the result of a combination of factors ranging from suitable weather and lack of wildfires in the area to the rates at which baby hummingbirds survive. The factor is not always a given as it hinges upon whether or not they fledge (leave the nest) successfully, if they can find food and if the mother survives. Hummingbird fledglings have a slimmer 25-50 percent survival rate, according to Riplog-Peterson.
Perhaps the many shimmers (another collective plural for hummingbirds) are just the result of more people spending time at home, watching the colorful beings in quarantine. Perhaps it is the favorable conditions. Riplog-Peterson’s theory is that it’s a little bit of both.
“I think people are drawn to them because they can get so close. And it’s not illegal to feed them, unlike other wildlife. So you can have the little jewels coming right to your window. Of course your cat is entertained and the thing is, especially now with COVID going on, I think people are really getting connected to them and really want to learn more,” she said.
SUSTENANCE AND TORPOR
While people love to put out feeders filled with sugar water and the birds certainly take to them, even remembering feeder locations from previous years, hummingbirds are also expert foragers. Attracted to native plants and especially tubular and diurnal flowers in the yellow and red color range, they also eat spiders and insects, which account for a large part of their diet.
“They’re always looking for rewards,” Riplog-Peterson explained. “Nectar rewards, which are energy rewards.”
According to the expert, hummingbirds consume about 70 percent of their bodyweight in food—that is, nectar and insects. In fact, hummingbirds must eat all day long due to their very rapid metabolism. Feeding times shortly upon waking and just before the sun sets are especially important as the birds enter something known as “torpor” overnight.
Torpor, like hibernation, is an energy-conserving state crucial to hummingbird survival during the night as well as long-term. It also allows many, with sufficient food and shelter, to survive temperatures well below freezing.
In a 2018 National Geographic article by hummingbird expert Anusha Shankar, the author detailed a study in which she and a group of researchers measured hummingbirds’ surface temperature at night using an infrared camera. At night, unable to see or feed, a hummingbird’s metabolism slows and their body temperature drops, saving 65-92 percent of their energy every hour in torpor. The broad-tailed hummingbird can maintain a body temperature of about 54 degrees when temperatures fall below 44.
A torpid hummingbird cannot respond to outside stimuli for about 10-20 minutes.
“They have such a high metabolism rate they have to tank up in the morning because they have been in this torpor,” Riplog-Peterson said. “So it’s wake up, feed the kids, bathe, head to the feeder. And, once you start feeding them, they come back. They’re like, ‘Excuse me, pardon me, it’s 8 o’clock and you’re late.’”
While awake, a hummingbird’s heart beats just over 1,200 times per minute. According to the American Heart Association, the average human resting heart rate is 60-100 beats per minute.
TIP: It’s a common misconception that you should add red dye to your hummingbird sugar water. This is not only unnecessary, Riplog-Peterson said, but can be harmful to the bird. All you need for a good batch of sugar water is one part sugar to four parts water. For example, one cup of sugar to four cups of water. Bring the water to a boil and mix in the sugar until it is dissolved, let cool completely and add it to the feeder. Extra sugar water can be stored in the refrigerator. Note: Only use refined white sugar. Honey can bring about dangerous fungal growth and organic, natural and raw sugars contain levels of iron that can be very harmful. Plain white table sugar is sucrose, which most closely mimics the composition of natural nectar.
HOME SWEET HOME
In Flagstaff, it is the broad-tailed hummingbirds that make an appearance first. Usually arriving in late April to May, the species breeds here, unlike the rufous, which has its broods in other, more northern parts of the country as well as Canada.
The rufous is typically first spotted in Flagstaff around July, though it does vary. The rufous is also the hummingbird with the longest migration route of all North American hummingbirds. Breeding spots include southeastern Alaska, British Columbia, parts of Alberta, Montana, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and northern California. It winters primarily in Mexico, which is typical of almost all hummingbirds, either living in South America year round, or migrating there for winter.
Once they’ve settled down to breed in an area they deem fit, comes nest building. And the hummingbird nest is not your typical birdy home.
There are the more common and expected building materials like plant down and lichen, but hummingbirds also rely on much more unconventional means when constructing a domicile. Enter animal fur (yes, that includes the fur your dog or cat might shed while roaming the yard) and spider webs. The latter especially has the handy property of allowing the nest to grow with the eggs—of which there are two, laid 24-48 hours apart—and later, the babies. The hummingbird home is a living, breathing thing, a glowing feat of tiny engineering.
“Some are really great nest builders, they’ll even decorate, they’re like the Martha Stewarts of the bird world,” Riplog-Peterson said. Laughing, she added: “Others are like me and aren’t as good at it.”
Broad-tailed hummingbirds have been observed nesting in the same tree or bush year after year, sometimes even returning to the same branch to build a nest atop the old one.
TIP: Many people put out dryer lint for hummingbirds to use as nest building material. However, Riplog-Peterson discourages this because the lint contains harsh clothing dyes and chemicals from laundry detergent that are harmful to the birds. Instead, she noted, the best thing to do is plant native vegetation and/or install a little fountain or a bird bath since hummingbirds favor spots with water and are more likely to build their nests nearby.
SHE LOVES ME, SHE LOVES ME NOT
There’s nothing quite like a hummingbird mating ritual. It is a towering feat of showmanship and strength, acrobatics and agility. Male hummingbirds, the rufous included, take brave and daring “J”-shaped swoops, hurtling downward at breakneck speeds in a boastful effort to try and capture a female’s attention. Akin to pilots in an airshow, a male hummingbird climbs his way into the air before letting gravity plummet him to the ground, scooping his way upward at the last second, just as you think he’ll hit the ground and crash.
“Promiscuous,” is another word Riplog-Peterson uses for hummingbirds and their antics.
The mating itself can appear rather alarming and chaotic, she added, as male and female tangle themselves in the air with the male bringing his mate inches above the ground in a cloud of feathers before they continue spiraling about, a bright double helix. It is hereafter that the male’s center stage role ends.
“Dad does nothing,” Riplog-Peterson said. “There is no such thing as a dad in the hummingbird world. They don’t mate for life like some birds do.”
Mother birds build the nest, incubate the eggs (imagine a Tic-Tac for scale) for about two weeks and feed the babies, whose likeness Riplog-Peterson compares to that of Raisinetts, once they are born. After the babies fledge, mothers return to them, feeding their young often well after they’ve left the nest.
“Some are like the kids that still live in the basement that don’t want to work that hard,” Riplog-Peterson said.
Most data shows hummingbirds living an average of about 10 years, with the rare 15-year-old on record (researchers track longevity via banding), though both numbers are considered best-case scenario.
KEEN AND FIERCE
The rufous has a reputation. Is it the fiercest of the fierce? Many think so. Particularly ferocious, the rufous does a great deal of chasing off around feeders, though it is by no means a species-specific trait. In fact, all hummingbirds are notoriously unafraid of conflict, battling one another in a constant dance for territory and resources.
Rather surprisingly given their miniscule stature, is that the list of hummingbird predators, at least in northern Arizona is fairly short. Cactus mice are among their desert dwelling hunters and in other parts of the country, praying mantises will prey on hummingbirds. Fire ants are among the particularly nasty predators, often climbing their way up to a nest and eating any unhatched eggs.
For many creatures, especially larger birds, eating a hummingbird isn’t really worth the effort, Riplog-Peterson said.
“It’s kind of like what we always say is in the wild, it’s risk management, as in, “Is that meal worth spending all this energy?’” she said. Often the answer is no.
“I’ve seen a cooper’s hawk being chased by a hummingbird, and cooper’s hawks eat birds,” she added.
It’s quite apparent that a hummingbird, usually weighing the same as a penny or less, has a personality much greater than its size might suggest. Full of idiosyncrasies and fascinating traits—like a tiny tongue, almost invisible to the naked eye that darts out of its beak to lap up nectar, and different vocalizations depending on species—this thumb-sized bird is not only an entertaining presence in the garden but one whose characteristics and habits are ever-fascinating to amateur and experienced birder alike.
And, according to Riplog-Peterson, the peak of hummingbirds passing through Flagstaff on their migration comes in late August through September, so there’s still plenty of time to watch and observe these radiant glitterings (another collective plural for the books).
