Pennyweight pugilists: Hummingbirds flock to Flagstaff feeders in droves

“They have such a high metabolism rate they have to tank up in the morning because they have been in this torpor,” Riplog-Peterson said. “So it’s wake up, feed the kids, bathe, head to the feeder. And, once you start feeding them, they come back. They’re like, ‘Excuse me, pardon me, it’s 8 o’clock and you’re late.’”

TIP: It’s a common misconception that you should add red dye to your hummingbird sugar water. This is not only unnecessary, Riplog-Peterson said, but can be harmful to the bird. All you need for a good batch of sugar water is one part sugar to four parts water. For example, one cup of sugar to four cups of water. Bring the water to a boil and mix in the sugar until it is dissolved, let cool completely and add it to the feeder. Extra sugar water can be stored in the refrigerator. Note: Only use refined white sugar. Honey can bring about dangerous fungal growth and organic, natural and raw sugars contain levels of iron that can be very harmful. Plain white table sugar is sucrose, which most closely mimics the composition of natural nectar.