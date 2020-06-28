Virtually listening: Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra returns with online concert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Symphony orchestra will come to your living room this Fourth of July; or your patio, kitchen or dining room, depending on where you prefer to watch your screens.

In place of its traditional Fourth of July concert at the Pepsi Amphitheater, FSO will present a virtual salute to be released on its website and Facebook page on Independence Day.

Prominent orchestras around the country have come together virtually for similar ensemble performances, with many of the videos going viral.

“Those] are impressive, and the result of a great deal of hard work on the part of the musicians and producer,” an FSO press release stated.

Part of FSO’s virtual concert will be a rendition of "America the Beautiful" performed by 60 of its professional musicians—all coming together virtually. The "America the Beautiful" project in particular started at the beginning of June, with every musician recording themselves at home, then uploading their part online.