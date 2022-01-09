Sparks turn to embers: The story of a Flagstaff folk trio

When a mutual friend needed heart surgery, Rachel Paietta, Scott Place and Jeremy Brougher banded together–literally–in attempts to provide their pal some entertainment.

Brougher and Place had already been playing music together, but Paietta was a new addition to their new musical ensemble. The three had planned to perform an at-home concert for their friend post-surgery. Luckily her procedure did not result in her being bedridden for months like originally expected. The musical spark remained, however, something that would eventually result in a band, The Morning Embers.

The three friends continued playing music together casually, working on songs, teaching each other instruments (the upward bass being one of many) and trying out new sounds like that of folk and Americana music. This was early into the pandemic, and ample free time allowed the three of them to dabble, play and mess around with music.

Paietta had recently begun her songwriting journey, with influences from her childhood choir performances to Regina Spekter and Kacey Musgraves making their way into her creations.

Brougher had been playing punk rock music since high school, driving around Arizona and playing music with influences from punk rock, country and Americana.

Place is classically trained and got a degree in music composition, He’d also been arranging, recording and playing in bands for 20 years.

While the three of them have very different backgrounds, they came together to create an unlikely folk-meets-Americana trio.

“We each bring something unique to the table,” Brougher said. “It was really interesting though because I’ve learned a lot from Scott specifically because I’ve never had very much control over my instrument. I’d overplay a lot, strum too hard and plug too hard. I’ve learned from Scott that you don’t have to try as hard with folk music. It’s supposed to sound pretty and doesn’t have to be at the loudest volume you could possibly muster to make it sound that way. In fact, the more you dial back, the more control you can have over it.”

Not long after they began playing music together, Brougher and Place’s other band had the opportunity to head to London with engineer, producer and owner of Mudshark Recording Studios David James to record there. James suggested the two bring Paietta along to record.

“Dave is a true professional. He’s astoundingly good at sound engineering and the fact that he chose us to put all of this time and effort into is huge. It’s a big stroke of luck for us. He made it a fantastic experience, too,” Brougher said. “It wasn’t like we just went there and put a bunch of stuff out. We actually took a train to Liverpool and saw where the Beatles lived. It was so inspirational and we put so much time and effort and work into it that it was a grand emotional experience for all of us.”

This was back in 2019 when the band was brand new, not even having named themselves The Morning Embers yet. On January 8, almost three years later, they released the EP they recorded in London, a project they titled “Early.”

“There were a few songs that got cut,” Brougher said. “There were a few things that weren’t working and we couldn’t figure out why because it was early. It was really early and we were trying to figure out what we were doing as a band. That’s why ‘Early’ it’s a great album title for us.”

Since then, the band has grown and has been working on new music nonstop.

“There’s still a lot of energy,” Place said. “There’s a honeymoon phase for any band. You get that energy and that was still flowing during the pandemic and we were able to work on all of those things. We have a box full of T-shirts, we organized the website and other things.”

Paietta said the pandemic was an opportunity for her to grow as an artist, but also for the three of them to grow as a band.

“The break in the pandemic gave me a lot of time to continue developing my songwriting, and developing my voice as a songwriter,” Paietta said. “Now that we’ve come back together, we have like 15 more original songs that we’re working on. Growth instrumentally for me, growth personally and as a band. The freedom to work on new things since we’re not getting ready for a show, it was just whatever we felt like playing and messing around with.”

Learn more about the Morning Embers on Instagram @themorningembers.

