Saving venues one concert at a time: Tiny Bird takes the Orpheum Theater stage for virtual series

When shutdowns in response to COVID-19 were announced in March, live music came to a halt, but local venues and small theaters have been getting creative in order to stay open and keep the music alive. Flagstaff’s Orpheum Theater started hosting virtual at-home concerts in May to continue supporting artists and Orpheum employees while remaining closed.
Local band Tiny Bird, composed of Eli Katz, Seth Terrell, Sam Jacobsen and Alec Tippett, performed alongside a new project, Peach Blud, on the Orpheum stage Saturday, Aug.1. The show was broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube. The event series doubles as a fundraiser for the Orpheum, intended to help keep the venue open.
“The Orpheum Theater has been closed since mid-March and we will be one of the last able to reopen,” the venue’s website reads. “With the entire industry at a standstill, our coworkers, employees, and artists are staring down the terrifying prospect of being entirely without employment for an indefinite period of time.”
Peach Blud opened the event with an intimate acoustic set full of harmonic originals. The duo, which includes Katz, describes their music as “an attempt at fortifying the passion with enough anxiety and sweetness to then be spread onto one giant piece of toast to be shared and enjoyed by all willing to feel uncomfy.”
Tiny Bird then took the stage, filling the empty space with droning guitar riffs and powerful vocals from Katz. In the four-piece’s second At Home with the Orpheum performance, the band played a set of originals. Comments on the live video drew comparisons between their sound and other bands like Modest Mouse, The Pixies-meet-Sonic Youth and the Minutemen.
The band’s drummer, Tippett, took a moment between songs to acknowledge the importance of maintaining live music in any form possible during this time.
“Thanks to the Orpheum staff for working so hard — you guys are the best,” Tippett said. “I think it is really important for us to have this as a cultural and social resource, just to cope with living. Playing music, being with each other, I look forward to the day we can all dance together.”
After the mid-March shutdown was initially announced, the Orpheum immediately implemented damage control, furloughing more than 30 employees, shrinking its management team by 75 percent and canceling its spring and summer seasons, according to Susan Walter, general manager and event coordinator for the venue.
“We could only pivot so far as we are in the business of gathering large numbers of people, so we went virtual,” Walter said. “... We safely have artists [in] the theater under strict COVID-safe protocols and stream live music into the homes of not just our community, but homes around the country. We have been able to use these as our main fundraiser to pay the bills that have not stopped as we try to keep the venue afloat while we wait for government assistance so we can survive this pandemic.”
The theater is waiting to roll out a staged reopening plan, but in the meantime will continue to host webcasts. Walter said the Orpheum hopes to bring small groups into the theater and make use of outdoor space to enjoy intimate shows while complying with safety protocols. Given the live music industry is at a standstill and will be the last business to open back up, the theater “remains completely shuttered,” Walter said.
