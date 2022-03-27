'Like asking a fish what it likes about water:’ A concise but comprehensive conversation with Chris Smither

Nearly a decade has passed since Chris Smither celebrated his 50-year music career with retrospective album Still on the Levee, but the 77-year-old folk and blues legend is far from taking his final bow.

Called a “quasi-mythic figure,” and “one of the best singer-songwriters in the world” by The Washington Post and The Associated Press, respectively, Smither grew up in New Orleans with icons like Mississippi John Hurt and Lightnin' Hopkins spurring much of what the guitarist would go on to do.

His father, a professor of Romance languages at Tulane University, briefly moved the family to Paris, where an 11-year-old Smither learned French and was given his first guitar. He went back to France to study anthropology at the Musee de l’Hommes in his early 20s, though he spent more time playing music and less time attending class.

Not long after, he moved to Massachusetts, ultimately becoming a folk music luminary, though he’d likely demur if you told him so.

I am not a prophet

I wouldn't be one if you paid me

Smither sings in “Hey, Hey, Hey” one of many songs he rereleased on his most recent album More from the Levee (2020). His voice rasps over curling, complex picking patterns.

But what about those who do consider him a prophet?

“They’re wrong,” Smither said. He laughed. “Anybody can prophesize if they write. Ten percent of the time they’re a really good prophet and ten percent of the time they really aren’t.”

Smither, nothing if not modest, will concede he’s “done pretty well,” when it comes to (song)writing, though. It gave him a nice house, a couple cars and the means to put two kids through college. People have mistaken him for Sam Shepard here and there, sure, but it doesn’t matter.

“There are a lot of people who have no idea who I am. They say ‘Well what do you do?’ And I say, ‘Well I’m a songwriter and I perform.’ And they ask me, ‘How do you make a living?’ They figure if they haven’t heard of me I’m not very famous and cannot make a living,” Smither said. “But the world is full of perfectly competent musicians who pay all the bills and put their kids in school and have a good life. It’s fine with me, I am better off than I ever dreamed I would be. It wouldn't bother me if I got super famous and everybody knew who I was; it wouldn’t bother me if I didn’t.”

Smither released his first album I’m a Stranger Too! in 1970 with Poppy Records after several years living and playing shows in Cambridge, a locus of folk music at the time (think Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, who Smither eventually toured with)–though Smither maintains he missed the boat and that all the mainstays had left for California by then. He became friends with Bonnie Raitt there. He played his song “Love Me Like a Man” for her. She would later make it a fixture of nearly every live show she played.

The time between then and now has seen Smither release 18 albums, perform with the likes of Baez, Loudon Wainwright III, B.B. King and Nanci Griffith. Diana Krall and Lucinda Williams have both covered his songs.

What makes Smither a poet of this caliber?

“Enough people who are of the opinion that I am one,” he said.

He just wanted to write intelligent songs that spoke to people. Simple.

“I wanted songs that make sense,” Smither said. “And a lot of them do, but a lot of them don’t and that doesn't really matter as long as they seem to make sense. That’s good enough for me and that’s all I try to do and people like it.”

He knows he loves language, deeply, but like many things, can’t tell you exactly why. Perhaps it’s the fact he speaks French and Spanish (Smither also lived in Mexico City for a while, where he set out to study Latin-American anthropology like his father) or that he quickly discovered his music wouldn’t make much money without words. Hard to say.

“It’s like asking a fish what it likes about water,” Smither said. “He doesn't know.”

He repeats as much in the song “What I Do,” the only new piece among many old ones on More from the Levee:

Fish don’t understand the water

They just do the things they oughta

Birds don’t understand the air

They don’t even know it’s there

They don’t have a clue

But just like me and you

They do the things they do

