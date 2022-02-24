Innings Festival is a celebration of America’s pastime and Flagstaff is headed south to take it all in

After a two year hiatus, the Innings Music Festival is back in full swing this weekend and is shaping up to be the first can’t-miss event of the year. Produced by the MLB and the folks who brought you Lollapalooza, this two-day bash signals and celebrates the beginning of spring training with a lineup featuring a selection of baseball’s greatest players and some of the best musicians in the industry.

Headlining the first day is the Foo Fighters whose new, bloody-comedy film, Studio 666, premieres in theaters the day before the band's performance–be prepared for some shameless plugs.

They share the day with artists like Billy String, St. Vincent, Caamp, and Black Pistol Fire and MLB stars from Roger Clemens to Dave Stewart.

The next day, Tame Impala, a psychedelic rock project from Australia, headlines alongside a variety of indie rock and pop troupes from the Black Pumas, to Matt and Kim. MLB speakers include the likes of Rick Sutcliffe and Tim Raines.

Along with the incredible musical lineups, both days will offer a variety of curated foods that showcase some of the best vendors in the southwest. All together, Innings is proving itself to be a delightful escape from the winter wonderland we find ourselves in now.

I spoke with a few Flagstaff music lovers who plan on participating in the festivities this weekend, and both say that Innings offers them an opportunity to experience and share their love of music with others.

For music festival connoisseur, Erin Lockward, it’s all about the experience of live music.

“It’s like a playground,” she tells me over Zoom, “Sometimes you’re laughing, sometimes you’re crying, sometimes you’re jumping for joy… One second your dancing, and a second later, everybody is basically holding their breath in anticipation of the beautiful melody.”

She credits Tame Impala with this ability to “orchestrate the audience,” saying, “They are incredible. Incredible. They have a big, big sound that fills the space. Just enough confetti and lasers and all that stuff that it’s tasteful and not overdone.”

When it comes to her love for Tame Impala, Lockwardis not alone.

During the pandemic, fellow Flagstaff local Michele Jo Inge thought to herself, “if there was one band you could see when everything calms down, who would it be?”

The answer: Tame Impala.

But for Inge, Innings Festival is more than just an opportunity to see one of her favorite bands. It’s a milestone event for her family.

“It’s very important to us,” she said, “My son is 15, and we’re bringing him to the festival to expose him to some of the neat music out there. So this will be his first big, group festival. We’re really excited for him.”

If you want to join Lockward, Inge and many others down in Tempe this weekend, Saturday, Feb, 26 - Sunday, Feb 27, tickets for Innings are still on sale online at inningsfestival.com/arizona/tickets or at the box office at Tempe Beach Park. Tickets for general admission on both days cost $179. Single-day tickets are $105. The gates open at noon for both days.

