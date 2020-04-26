For the sake of the song: Williams musician navigates uncertain times

“This will be my last eviction for a while, hopefully. If you have documentation from your employer that you were furloughed, the court cannot issue you an eviction now,” Remender said.

On Tuesday, March 23, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order delaying evictions for the Arizona renters who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic. The executive order is scheduled to remain in effect for 120 days.

Remender’s own parents are retired in Williams. It was through his father, also a musician, that Remender acquired the gig at the hotel restaurant.

“Being a small town, you know most people. The guy who had the contract before me, he knew my dad. He talked to the both of us about filling in certain dates for him. I played alongside him consistently that season and following season. The season after they offered the contract to me,” Remender said.

The majority of songs Remender played for the thousands and thousands of diners over years were covers of well-known hits.

“The Eagles are definitely popular; [I] seldom get through gig without an Eagles request,” he added.

But as for the most popular request, he said there was no contest.