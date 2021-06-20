Flagstaff's Orpheum Theater receives federal aid, but others aren't as lucky

General Manager Susan Walter didn’t know where the money was going to come from when the doors of the Orpheum Theater opened for the first time in May.
They couldn’t afford to reopen after shuttering for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Walter said they also couldn’t afford not to reopen. They were taking on more and more debt with no idea when business would resume again.
Walter estimated they were racking up more than $25,000 in bills each month even with the venue closed.
“Literally every day counts,” Walter said. “It was scary to open running only on financial fumes not knowing when the money would come in,”
Now, the end is finally in sight. Walter just got word that the venue has been approved for funds from the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant, a $16 million fund administered by the Small Business Administration to aid small, independent venues that were crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant program was signed into law last December, but the Orpheum didn’t get their assistance approved until last week.
The much-needed funds should show up in the bank account any second, Walter said Thursday.
“It’s still dire here, but this is literally what will keep the Orphuem alive until business is back to normal," Walter said.
Relief fund efforts tumultuous
The process to get relief funds was plagued with problems from the start. The online portal crashed the day it was supposed to start accepting applications and it took another two weeks before it relaunched.
The SBA set an initial goal to process funding applications for venues that lost at least 90% of revenue as a result of the pandemic by June 10. Instead, the SBA had processed less than 100 applications by June 9.
This included the Orpheum and other venues throughout the state, including The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix.
“The reason all venues haven’t closed is because they’re doing things they normally wouldn’t do to stay in business, such as selling cars and taking out mortgages,” owner Stephen Chilton told Cronkite News.
The pace has picked up in the weeks since at the behest of Congress. They’ve since approved thousands of applications and hundreds have received grant money.
Walter knows the money is finally coming, and she’s grateful.
“It’s important that we have this money to know we can be safe,” she said. “It puts us back on the road to survival so we can keep doing what we do for the community.”
Grant recipients have one year to spend the money and have to provide a detailed spending plan. For the Orpheum, payroll is the biggest priority. They whittled down to one full-time employee — Walter — during the pandemic and had to bring staff back and then increase pay due to Flagstaff’s minimum wage increase. Walter said the money will also go toward improving production value, staging and curtains.
“We’re using it to make up for the major financial hole we dug ourselves into,” she said.
Orpheum slowly returning to normal
It will likely be months before business at the Orpheum returns to normal. Walter estimated it likely won’t be at least until fall 2022.
But things are slowly trickling back. The venue hosted it’s largest event in 16 months in early June with more than 500 people in attendance. People were nervous at first, but Wright said things quickly started to feel normal after attendees saw the space and the safety precautions. Soon they were out of their seats and dancing. A slew of other events — albeit at reduced attendance capacity — are scheduled in the upcoming weeks.
The grant was a huge part of it, but Wright also credits Flagstaff itself. The community support and collaboration between other art organizations in town kept the Orpheum alive when so many others didn’t make it — and she’s hopeful they’ll be just as supportive as they build back up again.
“Buy a ticket ahead of time, buy merch and send us ideas for shows you want to see,” she said. “We want the community to know they can trust us and come have a good time and support all your local venues.”
Reach editor Bree Burkitt at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or 928-556-2262.