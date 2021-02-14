 Skip to main content
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra to present 'Night Music'
This Saturday, the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents Night Music. The on-demand program will be available online Feb. 20 through Feb. 28.

“Night Music, or Nachtmusik, is classical entertainment music intended for intimate evening gatherings,” Larry Lang, FSO executive director, said. “Our program includes songs and dances, a beautiful serenade, and even a musical game of billiards.”

The production of Night Music has been adjusted from the original full orchestra to small ensembles that will ensure the safety of FSO musicians and staff while still allowing for the highest quality experience.

Featured musicians will include Jeannette Hirosawa Moore on flute; Rebecca Kemper Scarnati and Ruth Solin on oboe; Mary Jackson and Sheila White on clarinet; Douglas Brown and David Bruner on bassoon; and Nancy Sullivan and Patrick Joyce on horn. They will be performing Vincent d’Indy’s “Chanson et Danses,” Wolfgang A Mozart’s “Serenade #12 in C Minor” and Gary Carpenter’s “Ein Musikalisches Snookerspiel.”

“The FSO is working diligently to produce outstanding online performances until it is safe to perform again live,” the nonprofit shared in a press release. “We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support for these virtual programs, and we will keep you informed regarding plans for the future.”

In the meantime, everyone is invited to enjoy a relaxing evening of Nachtmusik while supporting the orchestra, which has been a staple of Flagstaff’s art and music community for more than 70 years.

For more information

To purchase access to Night Music, visit www.flagstaffsymphony.org/nightmusic. The event is available for pre-order, and the viewing on a single device will cost $25. Patrons can also visit the FSO Facebook page or call the office at 774-5107 for more information.

