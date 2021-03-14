Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents 'Serenade for Strings' virtual concert

Following up its first virtual concert of 2021, Night Music, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents Serenade for Strings, which will exclusively showcase its talented string section, marking their first performance together since the pandemic began.

“We’re all thrilled to finally get together again,” Conductor Charles Latshaw said. “These online programs are an opportunity to see the FSO up-close in ways impossible to experience from a live performance in a concert hall.”

More than the exclusive camera angles trained at hypnotic bows moving in sync, viewers can also enjoy the opportunity to rewatch the concert in full or one movement at a time whenever they like.

The program will feature Samuel Barber’s incomparable “Adagio for Strings,” as well as African American composer William Grant Still’s “Mother and Child” and Victor Hubert’s “Serenade for String Orchestra, Op. 12,” which was one of Latshaw’s favorite musical discoveries while attending the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University when he was a graduate student.

“I found a copy of the score deep in the basement of the university library, blew the dust off of it and fell in love with the piece,” he said. “I last conducted this work in 2005 and am looking forward to revisiting it 16 years later.”