Earth, sea and sky: Horizons Concert Series brings George Crumb's 'Voice of the Whale' to NAU
0 comments

Earth, sea and sky: Horizons Concert Series brings George Crumb's 'Voice of the Whale' to NAU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
whale

NAU's Horizons Concert Series will perform George Crumb's environmentalist piece Voice of the Whale Monday. 

 Courtesy photo

The NAU School of Music is thrilled to be presenting George Crumb’s celebrated avant-garde piece of environmentalist classical Vox Balaenae (Voice of the Whale) as part of its Horizons Concert Series. Divided into three sections, each with different themes, the night of music will commence with “Birds,” a medley of baroque compositions in the style of birdsong, followed by “Nature,” featuring Béla Bartók’s modernist classic Out of Doors and ending with “Whales,” Crumb’s cetacean-inspired classic for electric flute, cello and amplified piano.

“[Voice of the Whale] is an iconic late 20th-century piece that came from a time of social activism among many composers. And not just pop composers, but classical composers as well,” Dr. Todd Sullivan, director of the NAU School of Music, said.

“Birds”--which explores the ways in which man has interacted with the natural world through art and music during the 17th and 18th centuries--begins with 1664 recorder piece “Engels Nachtegaeltje” (English Nightingale) by Jacob van Eyck from his Der Fluyten Lust-hof, followed by “Birdsongs” by Athanasius Kircher, selections from The Bird Fancyer’s Delight by John Walsh and finally Sonata in Imitation of Birds in F Major by William Williams.

Listeners will then be treated to the beloved suite of five piano solos, Out of Doors by 20th century Hungarian composer Béla Bartók. “With Drums and Pipes,” “Barcarolla,” “Musettes” and “The Chase” are inspired by folk dances and country pastorals. In the penultimate piece, the lento entitled “The Night’s Music,” listeners can hear the many ways in which Bartók drew inspiration from the chirping and singing of insects and amphibians.

“Among the many compelling interests of these pieces are love and protection of nature. These pieces all spin around this idea,” Sullivan said.

Following the last of three intermissions, the final portion of the concert will explore the mysterious and sonorous communication between whales by way of Crumb’s namesake piece.

“What makes [Voice of the Whale] so entrancing is you can imagine yourself within the context of a whale pod,” Sullivan said. “It’s a transportative experience. And adding to that [the performance] will feature rich blue light on stage and performers will be wearing masks to hide their identities.”

The piece comprises eight movements grouped into three distinct parts. The first two movements “Vocalise (...for the beginning of time)” and “Sea Theme” are tonally linked while the following five movements, “Archeozoic,” “Proterozoic,” “Paleozoic,” “Mesozoic” and  “Cenozoic,” all deal with theme of geologic time. The final movement, the “Sea-Nocturne (...for the end of time)” concludes the piece on a somber and melancholy note.

“George Crumb is a humble composer, but he used music as a medium for social commentary. [Voice of the Whale] came about during the emergence of Greenpeace, at a time when people became critical of commercial whaling. This is classical work from the 1970s with distinct political influences, and many of the themes still resonate today,” Sullivan said.

If you go

The Horizon Concert Series: Voice of the Whale is slated for Monday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kitt Recital Hall, 1115 S Knoles Dr. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $17.50 for NAU employees and seniors, and free for NAU students with valid ID. For more information on the event, call NAU School of Music at (928) 523-3731, email music@nau.edu or visit nau.edu/music/horizons.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP Exclusive: NRA firearms auction at country museum nixed
Music

AP Exclusive: NRA firearms auction at country museum nixed

  • Updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For weeks the National Rifle Association has been publicizing plans to hold a fundraising dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum where it planned to auction off firearms, even as many country music artists have distanced themselves from the gun rights organization.

Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations
Music

Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy on Monday fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who called into question the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process and said she was sexually harassed by a top lawyer for the organization, which she called a boys' club that coddled and favored powerful men.

Plácido Domingo revises apology, as Spain drops more shows
Music

Plácido Domingo revises apology, as Spain drops more shows

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Opera star Placido Domingo amended his apology to the multiple women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, adding several caveats Thursday to a statement two days earlier in which he said he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News