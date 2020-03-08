Earth, sea and sky: Horizons Concert Series brings George Crumb's 'Voice of the Whale' to NAU

The NAU School of Music is thrilled to be presenting George Crumb’s celebrated avant-garde piece of environmentalist classical Vox Balaenae (Voice of the Whale) as part of its Horizons Concert Series. Divided into three sections, each with different themes, the night of music will commence with “Birds,” a medley of baroque compositions in the style of birdsong, followed by “Nature,” featuring Béla Bartók’s modernist classic Out of Doors and ending with “Whales,” Crumb’s cetacean-inspired classic for electric flute, cello and amplified piano.

“[Voice of the Whale] is an iconic late 20th-century piece that came from a time of social activism among many composers. And not just pop composers, but classical composers as well,” Dr. Todd Sullivan, director of the NAU School of Music, said.

“Birds”--which explores the ways in which man has interacted with the natural world through art and music during the 17th and 18th centuries--begins with 1664 recorder piece “Engels Nachtegaeltje” (English Nightingale) by Jacob van Eyck from his Der Fluyten Lust-hof, followed by “Birdsongs” by Athanasius Kircher, selections from The Bird Fancyer’s Delight by John Walsh and finally Sonata in Imitation of Birds in F Major by William Williams.