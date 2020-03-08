Earth, sea and sky: Horizons Concert Series brings George Crumb's 'Voice of the Whale' to NAU

The NAU School of Music is thrilled to be presenting George Crumb’s celebrated avant-garde piece of environmentalist classical Vox Balaenae (Voice of the Whale) as part of its Horizons Concert Series. Divided into three sections, each with different themes, the night of music will commence with “Birds,” a medley of baroque compositions in the style of birdsong, followed by “Nature,” featuring Béla Bartók’s modernist classic Out of Doors and ending with “Whales,” Crumb’s cetacean-inspired classic for electric flute, cello and amplified piano.
“[Voice of the Whale] is an iconic late 20th-century piece that came from a time of social activism among many composers. And not just pop composers, but classical composers as well,” Dr. Todd Sullivan, director of the NAU School of Music, said.
“Birds”--which explores the ways in which man has interacted with the natural world through art and music during the 17th and 18th centuries--begins with 1664 recorder piece “Engels Nachtegaeltje” (English Nightingale) by Jacob van Eyck from his Der Fluyten Lust-hof, followed by “Birdsongs” by Athanasius Kircher, selections from The Bird Fancyer’s Delight by John Walsh and finally Sonata in Imitation of Birds in F Major by William Williams.
Listeners will then be treated to the beloved suite of five piano solos, Out of Doors by 20th century Hungarian composer Béla Bartók. “With Drums and Pipes,” “Barcarolla,” “Musettes” and “The Chase” are inspired by folk dances and country pastorals. In the penultimate piece, the lento entitled “The Night’s Music,” listeners can hear the many ways in which Bartók drew inspiration from the chirping and singing of insects and amphibians.
“Among the many compelling interests of these pieces are love and protection of nature. These pieces all spin around this idea,” Sullivan said.
Following the last of three intermissions, the final portion of the concert will explore the mysterious and sonorous communication between whales by way of Crumb’s namesake piece.
“What makes [Voice of the Whale] so entrancing is you can imagine yourself within the context of a whale pod,” Sullivan said. “It’s a transportative experience. And adding to that [the performance] will feature rich blue light on stage and performers will be wearing masks to hide their identities.”
The piece comprises eight movements grouped into three distinct parts. The first two movements “Vocalise (...for the beginning of time)” and “Sea Theme” are tonally linked while the following five movements, “Archeozoic,” “Proterozoic,” “Paleozoic,” “Mesozoic” and “Cenozoic,” all deal with theme of geologic time. The final movement, the “Sea-Nocturne (...for the end of time)” concludes the piece on a somber and melancholy note.
“George Crumb is a humble composer, but he used music as a medium for social commentary. [Voice of the Whale] came about during the emergence of Greenpeace, at a time when people became critical of commercial whaling. This is classical work from the 1970s with distinct political influences, and many of the themes still resonate today,” Sullivan said.