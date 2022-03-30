Crossing boundaries and borders: Cellist Tomeka Reid to perform at various Flagstaff venues

Cellist Tomeka Reid, like many of her peers in contemporary creative music, has made a career of crossing borders—literal and aesthetic.

On any given day she could be making music in Moers, Germany, where she is the 2022 Improviser in Residence; or teaching in Oakland, California, where she is the Darius Milhaud Distinguished Visiting Professor at Mills College. Or perhaps she is playing in Chicago with Northern Arizona University alumnus Frank Rosaly. Or, maybe you will be fortunate enough to hear her at the Kitt Recital Hall on Friday, April 1 , where she will perform for the first time in Flagstaff with her quartet, sharing the bill with NAU Jazz Combos, in a concert co-sponsored by the Interference Series, the NAU Jazz Studies Program, the NAU Honors College and the Western States Arts Foundation.

Originally from the Washington D.C. area, Reid began her professional life in music when she moved to Chicago in 2000, joining that city’s lineage of boundary-breaking music. As George E. Lewis notes in his epic history of Chicago’s Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM), A Power Stronger Than Itself, Reid’s sojourn in Chicago placed her in a “new generation of progressive musicians.” Mentored by flautist and composer (and former AACM president) Nicole Mitchell, Reid quickly became a collaborator with some of the most notable artists of the last half-century, including saxophonists Roscoe Mitchell and Anthony Braxton, and musicians from her own generation such as drummers Rosaly and Mike Reed.

Reid’s voice as a composer and improviser grew as she pursued a doctorate degree in music from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Whether scoring films (her music for the documentary Hairy Who and the Chicago Imagists), freely improvising (with trans-Atlantic groups like the Urge Trio), forging new string traditions (with her Chicago Jazz String Summit) or working in larger settings (such as trumpeter Taylor Ho Bynum’s PlusTet), her distinctive voice added an element still relatively rare to the world outside of mainstream “classical” music. Yet Reid is part of an innovative and creative cello lineage, stretching back at least as far as West Coast-based innovator Fred Katz, and Reid’s influences such as Abdul Wadud and Diedre Murray.

Formed in 2015, Reid’s own quartet weaves her instrumental virtuosity with vibrant original compositions. Her cello is matched by the strings of guitarist Mary Halvorson and bassist Jason Roebke, along with drummer Tomas Fujiwara. As the title of the quartet’s 2019 album Old New suggests, Reid’s compositions derive their immediacy from the improvisational skills of each musician, matched with the tradition of jazz and other music ingrained in the structures of each piece.

“I often play in freer contexts . . . but I feel like this group is a vehicle to do more harmonic [-based] playing even though we are super free to open it up and take it out. It forces me to solo in this context more instead of just being a part of a fabric of sound,” Reid said.

The acoustic cello, bass, and drums mix with Halvorson’s unique use of effects pedals in a manner unlike any other contemporary ensemble, but one that will be satisfying to fans of both rock and fusion as well as post-be-bop jazz. Roebke, who has anchored many key Chicago ensembles over the years, is a dynamic and driving partner for Fujiwara’s extremely musical accompaniment. Halvorson can sound both traditional and futuristic—again highlighting Reid’s overall devotion to a boundary-crossing aesthetic. The group also represents something still rare in 21st-century music: a multi-ethnic band featuring an equal portion of men and women. The folks featured in the Old New album art are members of Reid’s family, photographed in Wyoming during the mid-20th century: “I thought the images were really striking and beautiful because you don’t often see images of African Americans in that part of America.”

Crossing boundaries and borders, aesthetically and socially, makes Tomeka Reid’s music sing and swing. Reid and her quartet will be in residence in Flagstaff from March 31-April 2, including a lecture demo featuring Reid at the Murdoch Center on March 31st. Information about these events can be found on the Interference Series’ Facebook page.

Teacher, writer, and musician Rob Wallace is a Lecturer in the NAU Honors College and co-curator of the Interference Series, a Flagstaff-based nonprofit organization devoted to presenting experimental and improvised art.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0