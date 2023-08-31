On Sept. 3, Reggae royalty, Common Kings are set to take the Orpheum stage for a celebration to remember. Just over a week following their Aug. 25 album release, the band’s guitarist, Taumata “Mata” Grey expects the Orpheum show to be quite the party.

“We’re excited for Flagstaff,” Grey said. “Arizona always comes through.”

Common Kings’ tour for the latest album, “Celebration,” kicks off Sept. 1, and Flagstaff is the band’s third stop along the way. Before the release of “Celebration,” Common Kings hadn’t put out a full-length record since 2017’s Grammy-nominated “Lost in Paradise” for Best Reggae Album, and since their first release in 2011, the band has come a long way.

“Common Kings are more than a band of musicians, they are a family, a lifestyle, a community, a brotherhood and a sisterhood,” the band’s bio reads.

While the bandmates all met each other at a backyard barbecue in Orange County, Calif., Grey said Common Kings take pride in their roots and in representing the south Pacific and Polynesian culture.

Lead singer Sasualei “Jr. King” Maliga, known for his incredible falsetto, comes from Hawaiian heritage and a Samoan upbringing, Grey is Samoan and was Hawaii-raised, bassist Ivan “Uncle Lui” Kirimaua was born in Fiji and the band’s drummer, Jerome “Big Rome” Taito, is a Los Angeles-born Tongan.

“I feel like wherever we are, wherever that audience is—where we’re from, we take a piece of that with us on the road,” Grey said.

Where Common Kings comes from is a big part of their sound as well, their reggae-pop vibe is heavily influenced by Hawaiian and Polynesian rhythms.

“Reggae was just naturally part of us, being Polynesian, growing up from Hawaii because I grew up in Hawaii, our tribe is in Hawaii, Hawaii put us on the map,” Grey said. “There would be no Common Kings without the 808 state at all. Knowing we have roots in Hawaii and reggae was always a big part of it.”

Though band members’ individual musical influences also bled into the band’s sound as well, creating that uniquely Common Kings sound. Moving to the mainland brought new influences to the table, from rock and roll to hip hop to post-punk ska.

Grey said Junior King grew up listening to R&B and old school soul, which certainly influenced his smooth style of singing. Coming from a family of singers and entertainers himself, Grey said he often gravitates toward singer-songwriters like Jim Croce, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and the Steve Miller Band. Taito’s favorite band was 311, Grey said, and Kirimaua had Latin influences like Buena Vista Social Club.

“If they say ‘Oh, Common Kings, who’s Common Kings? What kind of music?’” Grey said. “‘Oh, they’re a feel-good band, like you just can’t help but love it, feel good about it.’”

Taking all their influences and adding a bit of their unique, feel-good flair, Common Kings dropped “Alcoholic” in 2011.

“That kind of took the whole 808 state, Hawaii, by storm,” Grey said. “They never heard anything like that. Then, from there on, we dropped ‘Wade in Your Water’ and then—they say it’s in threes—we dropped ‘No Other Love.’”

Common Kings’ smash hits put their stamp on Hawaii, Grey said. “And from there, we kind of rode the wave,” he said. With that, fanbases grew and spread across the U.S. and beyond.

The band’s first full-length album debuted in 2017 and, given its Grammy nomination, was a great success. Since then, Common Kings have shared music through singles and features, but on Aug. 25, the band’s sophomore album hit shelves and marked a new era for the band.

Naturally, since 2017, Common Kings has evolved as a band with new influences and more modern rhythms. Though, at its core, Grey said new album “Celebrations,” maintains the integrity of the Common Kings sound that fans keep coming back for.

Grey said it’s all a balance between “making it edgy and fresh for yourself as artists and also for your fans but still not losing them.” Despite that challenge, he said the band is proud of what they’ve created, and they’re excited to share “Celebrations” with their “Kings” and “Queens,” which is what Common Kings call their fanbase.

And the album is aptly named. In the band’s bio, Kirimaua noted that for Common Kings, the album is “A celebration of doing things our way. We’ve made a lot of things happen in an unconventional, unorthodox way. It’s a celebration of where we are today. We’re able to live in so many different musical worlds.”

“Celebrations” includes remasters of already-released tracks like the 2018 release “One Day,” as well as recent singles like, “Hideaway” and “Raggamuffin”—two songs Grey said he expects audiences to especially enjoy.

“[‘Celebrations’] is going to familiarize [fans] with stuff we’ve released in the past, but some if it is also new stuff and some of the new stuff is going to trip ‘em out,” Grey said.

The guitarist hinted that “Celebrations” incorporates elements that their fans haven’t heard from them before. The long-awaited album is a product of five songwriting camps located in Miami, Hawaii, Orange County, Nashville and Los Angeles. Over that two-year process, Common Kings wrote 120 songs, 24 of which were selected for release.

“Celebrations” boasts 12 songs, and the other 12 songs selected by the band for release are set to be released Spring 2024, in an album Grey said is on the other side of the same coin as “Celebrations.”

Comparing the 24 songs to “Stranger Things,” Grey said “Celebrations” and the next album are akin to the show’s “real world” and its alternate realm known as the Upside Down. Naturally, “Celebrations” is a bit more lighthearted and fun, meanwhile Grey said the other set of songs is “totally out of left field.”

“We tap into our folk, singer-songwriter, acoustic [side] and really tug on the heartstrings on some of the records and it has the kind of vibe that represents our Cali vibe as well,” Grey said.

Like the band did leading up to the “Celebrations” release date, Grey said singles off the Spring 2024 album are set to be released ahead of time, giving fans an opportunity to sample the feel of the upcoming album.

“Celebrations” will be available on all major music streaming platforms on Aug. 25, just nine days before Common Kings takes the Orpheum’s stage right here in Flagstaff.