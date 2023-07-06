Some bands, depending on genre and size, last for a few months, playing out on stage in bursts that dissipate quickly. Others, last for years, making a name for themselves, even though they stop playing together for good. A few very lucky bands make it to a decade. Not many have had the chance to stay together for over 20 years. Old Crow Medicine Show is celebrating their 25th year of making music in 2023, and they are coming to Flagstaff on July 23 at Pepsi Amphitheater with supporting act Pillbox Patti.

Through those 25 years of making music, Old Crow Medicine Show has shifted and changed in many ways. New band members joined, old ones left, genres were incorporated, new styles played with. Cory Younts (mandolin, keyboards, banjo, harmonica, vocals) who joined the band in 2009, said he has seen a lot of change in the 15 years he’s been on stage.

“We’ve got it all,” Younts said. “We’ve always been an old-time string band, and we’ve just progressed from there. We just kinda followed it further and further back, and we try to embrace as many genres as we can. In our band, members have changed. Our production has also changed as well. It used to be about six guys standing on stage with a few microphones. Now, we have in-ear monitors, risers, lights and all kinds of stuff. Definitely lots of changes in those 15 years.”

People might assume that a band that has been around for so long may be slowing down, but that couldn’t be less true for Old Crow. The band just announced their tenth studio album Jubilee which celebrates their “silver jubilee year,” coming out on Aug. 25. Beyond an upcoming album, the band has been touring all year – as headliners, at music festivals, with Hank Williams Jr. and with Luke Combs. Younts said that even with a busy schedule, the band finds ways to relax and enjoy their time on the road.

“We get tired the older we get, but I have to say, if we had a 9-to-5 job, there would be no way to do the shows we do,” Younts said. “We go to work at 8 at night, and it’s pretty high energy for a couple of hours. But besides that, it’s a pretty relaxed life out there on the road. We get to golf sometimes during the day. All of us have grown out of the first time on the road, nobody is doing anything wild or partying. There’s a lot of dads in the band now; those guys get to spend time with their children. We’ll fly them out, or sometimes, they ride the bus with us. It’s just a couple of hours a day that we work, and when we’re home, everyone definitely gets a lot of sleep.”

While the band has some notable and fun hits, they are also well-known for making meaningful tracks that make impacts within the country world. Their latest single, Louder than Guns was released one month after the 2023 Nashville school shooting at The Covenant School in Tennessee. This song calls for action against gun violence, urging everyone listening to take a stand, “Louder than guns, more powerful than bullets flying is the voice rising up saying it's about time.” Younts recalls when Ketch Secor (fiddle, harmonica, guitar, banjo, vocals) first wrote the song and played it for the band.

“Ketch Secor wrote that song a few weeks ago, a couple of days after the Covenant shooting, and we were in Tulsa,” Younts said. “He played it for us on the bus and we immediately loved it and went home to record it. We’ve tried it out a handful of times on stage with audiences, and it’s received quite a reaction. It’s been great. We get a lot of standing O’s for that song. As Ketch Secor said, we’re not politicians, we’re just a bunch of guys that love our children. We’re not trying to take all of the guns away; half of us in this band are hunters and fishermen. We just don’t see the point of civilians having military weapons. We’re not trying to start any fights or cause anyone to burn our merch booth down, but the song has done really well for us.”

Near the end of the song, a children’s choir joins in on the final chorus. This choir echoes the song’s meaning, literally and figuratively as they repeat the chorus back to the band. Younts said that adding the children’s choir was important for them; however, it brought about safety concerns that mimicked the exact reason they were releasing the song in the first place.

“It was so sad that we decided it wouldn’t be a good idea to say where the children are from, what school they are from,” Younts said. “It was sad that we couldn’t say where they were from, saying featuring this choir from this school. It was too dangerous at this time to make that known.”

Much like “Louder than Guns,” the band did not stay quiet during the pandemic. They released three singles, Nashville Rising, Pray for America, and the hilarious love song Quarantined! Even through the pandemic, the band kept rocking on.

“Ketch wrote those songs during that horrible, horrible time we all had in 2020,” Younts said. “It kept us busy since we weren’t doing what we love to do. Quarantined! was always really fun to perform and those songs did wonders.”

Old Crow Medicine Show has some surprises and fun in store for their Flagstaff show, according to Younts. During their July tour, they’ll be headed to Flagstaff on July 23 at Pepsi Amphitheater with Pillbox Patti. Tickets are available now.