Catching up with Tow’rs: In parenting and music, Gretta and Kyle Miller embrace the beauty of tension

In music, tension is everything.

It’s the force exerted on and by every lyrical element in a piece. It’s the propulsive nature of rhythm, the immersive power of imagery and the ambiguous quality of language itself. But the tension that holds each of these parts together and aloft is delicate. It’s a high wire act that very few people can pull off whether it be in music or in life, and for the last two years, managing that act has proven to be more difficult than anybody could have anticipated.

For Gretta and Kyle Miller, the two lead vocalists behind indie-folk band Tow’rs, it was all about finding the right spots to place their energy, and as parents, during a pandemic, with two kids—a boy named Solace and a girl named Rowen—it was a challenge.

“At first it was just tricky time-wise,” Gretta said. “Either, [Kyle’s] with the kids or I’m with the kids, and even though I feel like we’re really good at sharing that responsibility or taking turns, it’s hard to find time to work together.”

Before lockdowns and quarantines, the duo mainly worked from home already. While their kids were at school, they could be prolific with their work, writing music and producing new albums almost annually.

Then, not long after the release of Tow’rs album “New Nostalgia” in 2019, everything began to shut down.

Though it proved difficult at first, it was during quarantine that the Millers realized this strange and newfound lack of time could be an opportunity.

“I think I’ve been in a season where I’ve just been trying to let ourselves have the freedom to take our time,” Kyle said. “Especially on this next little piece of work we’re working on right now.”

“By the time it comes out it will have been three years since we’ve put out a regular Tow’rs album that’s not a Christmas album,” Gretta added. “It will be nice to be like, ‘Okay we took three years, and really sat with these, and crafted them like that.’”

As a band, Tow’rs has two projects in the works: a live, in-studio album and a four-week tour. Though they are keeping the details of the album discreet, they plan on recording sometime in July and releasing it in the fall of 2022. The tour on the other hand is right around the corner.

Starting on February 12th, Tow’rs will be traveling as far south as Phoenix and as far north as Vancouver. It’s the band’s first tour since the pandemic, and after spending so much time looking after the kids and waiting for things to get back to normal, finding the right balance between tour life and family life has been imperative.

“I think it was right around the time we released our first album that we found out we were pregnant with our first kid,” Gretta said. “So in that sense, it was kind of like we’ve never toured without kids…It’s been such a big part of the journey.”

As a compromise, the couple decided to bring Solace and Rowen along for half the tour, but even this small change represents a dramatic shift in Tow’rs’ routine.

The children are deeply woven into the fabric of who and what the band is now. They inspire their parents in every way imaginable, but Kyle and Gretta agree that they also want to foster a full and vibrant life for them outside of Tow’rs.

“They do inspire us and are very much a part of what we do,” Kyle said. “But as the years go on, I think we’ve tried to create a little bit more of a separation between Tow’rs and them because I don’t want them to grow up and feel like they were used. It’s hard because it’s a part of who we are, but I think holding that healthy tension for me is really important too.”

There’s a track on “New Nostalgia” titled, “Tightrope Walker.” In it, the pair sings about a time that has passed, a love that is different and a tightrope walker kept steady by the weight of it all. For Gretta it is in many ways an homage to being a parent and a working artist at the same time.

“When you’re pulled in different directions it doesn’t have to be this negative thing. It actually can create a place of sturdiness,” she said. “I think we feel that sometimes, like most parents do with work and kids. It can be this pull from two different directions, but it can also be this beautiful tension to walk on. A foundation.”

Life imitates art, but in the case of Tow’rs, art also imitates life. Tucked within the indie-folk melodies, are lyrics that are thoughtful yet honest, open yet quiet, relatable yet deeply personal. It walks the tightrope, kept steady by tension and the weight of enduring love.

“The tension makes it cool. It makes it beautiful,” Kyle said.

