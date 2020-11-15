Carrying the torch: Dirt Rhodes releases debut album “Navajo Country Music” as homage to genre with deep roots

“[Navajo country] is very much DIY, the best way I could describe is it kind of sounds like it’s derived from the late-‘70s, early-‘80s style and then it just stayed that way,” Allison said. “And of course it’s put through this Navajo filter, like bands will sing in Navajo or we’ll be relating things to Navajo life.”

Allison introduced Navajo Country Music with the instrumental track “Ahóóhai,” in which whistling wind ushers in a steady drum pulse before a steely guitar slips through. The wind persists, a breath to introduce the songs to come. Pay attention to this place, “Ahóóhai,” which translates to “Rodeo,” implores.

Allison wanted the first song to be instrumental as a nod to country legends like Stateline and Aces Wild, who are known for introducing their albums with winding preludes, along with more mainstream names like George Straight. The song digs roots, conjuring the winds that slice through open planes in White Point, Arizona, where much of Allison’s family is from. “Remote,” and “desert-y,” is how he describes it, adamant that geography play a central role on his album. This is also the case in his cover of friend and fellow musician Greg Yazzie’s “Till the Sun Comes Up,” where the refrain, “Take me back to the Navajo Nation” forms the song’s backbone.