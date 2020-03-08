Back with her 277-year-old violin: Rachel Barton Pine to perform with Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra Thursday

In 2015, the spotlight was on Rachel Barton Pine as she performed a Johannes Brahms concerto alongside Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra with her prized 1742 Guarneri violin. The violin was long played by Brahms’ understudy Marie Soldat. The tone of the violinist, playing the Guarneri, is described as an “excellent glass of red wine—full-bodied, rich and complex.”

“I love the fact that Brahms heard ‘my’ violin in the hands of his protégée [Marie Soldat]. It’s amazing to know something of an instrument’s history and realize that you’re the next chapter in its life,” Barton Pine told the Arizona Daily Sun in 2015.

The Chicago violinist will return to FSO this Thursday, March 13, performing the virtuosic Cammile Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3, op. 61 in B minor.

Barton Pine is recognized around the globe as an “interpreter of classical repertoire, practitioner of scholarly historic research and educational outreach, and for her gift of powerful communication with audiences for whom she performs,” former Daily Sun music critic Charly Spining wrote.

Barton Pine has also written and published her own cadenzas for many of the works in her repertoire.