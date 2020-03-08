Back with her 277-year-old violin: Rachel Barton Pine to perform with Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra Thursday

In 2015, the spotlight was on Rachel Barton Pine as she performed a Johannes Brahms concerto alongside Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra with her prized 1742 Guarneri violin. The violin was long played by Brahms’ understudy Marie Soldat. The tone of the violinist, playing the Guarneri, is described as an “excellent glass of red wine—full-bodied, rich and complex.”
“I love the fact that Brahms heard ‘my’ violin in the hands of his protégée [Marie Soldat]. It’s amazing to know something of an instrument’s history and realize that you’re the next chapter in its life,” Barton Pine told the Arizona Daily Sun in 2015.
The Chicago violinist will return to FSO this Thursday, March 13, performing the virtuosic Cammile Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3, op. 61 in B minor.
Barton Pine is recognized around the globe as an “interpreter of classical repertoire, practitioner of scholarly historic research and educational outreach, and for her gift of powerful communication with audiences for whom she performs,” former Daily Sun music critic Charly Spining wrote.
Barton Pine has also written and published her own cadenzas for many of the works in her repertoire.
In addition to her performances, Barton Pine runs The Rachel Barton Pine (RBPF) Foundation. Founded in 2001, the organization seeks to provide services and funding for classical music education, research, performances and artists. Current projects include an instrument loan program, grants for education and career, and creation of a supplemental curriculum of music for strings by composers of African descent.
Thursday’s program will also include a performance of Symphony No. 4 in E-flat major, by 19th- century Austrian composer and organist Anton Bruckner. Nicknamed his fourth “Romantic” symphony, the piece is largely considered to be one of Bruckner’s most popular works. First performed in 1888, Bruckner was called to the stage to take a bow after each movement.
FSO concerts start at 7:30 p.m. at Ardrey Memorial Auditorium, 1115 S. Knoles Dr., and are preceded by a 6:30 p.m. conversation with the conductor, giving the audience the opportunity to speak with the conductor and guest soloist about the evening’s program. Tickets range from $20-$74 with discounts available for students, military, seniors and educators. Call the NAU Central Ticket Office at 523-5661 for more information.