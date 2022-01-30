And the beat goes on: Executive Director Larry Lang announces departure from Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra

On June 3, 2019 the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra introduced Col. Larry H. Lang as its new executive director. Lang came to the symphony with a longstanding career leading numerous United States Air Force music organizations, culminating as the commander and artistic director of the United Air Force Band (The Band) in Washington D.C.

On January, 28, 2022 FSO announced Lang would be leaving to become executive director of the Amarillo Symphony. The move is one that will bring him and wife Donna closer to his grandkids, Lang said.

Lang will be replaced by Stephanie Stallings, who currently serves as the development manager for FSO.

"Since moving to Flagstaff six years ago, I've marveled at the artistry and commitment of the FSO's musicians," Stallings said. "Every concert leaves me inspired and hopeful. My past work as a board member and volunteer for FSO has been very rewarding, and now I'm thrilled to serve the organization in this new role."

Stallings’ experience in the arts stretches back the entirety of her career. Assistant professor of Arts and Cultural Management at Northern Arizona University for many years, Stallings has also worked as the managing director of Los Angeles arts nonprofit, Emerging Arts Leaders as well as for the Los Angeles County Arts Commission. She has a bachelor’s degree in piano performance, a doctorate in musicology and has lectured and taught at universities across the country.

Charles Latshaw, conductor at FSO, said he was more than confident in Stallings’ leadership.

“[She] is a great choice for [FSO] because of her knowledge of and love for music and the music industry,” he said.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, with the Omicron variant causing a surge in cases in Flagstaff and Coconino County, FSO seems to have come out on the other side. It was, in many ways, Lang who made such a triumph possible. Lang was with the symphony for some of its most challenging years, navigating the pandemic and all the cancellations and financial strain it brought with it, a legacy that will remain in the minds of Flagstaff’s arts community.

“Even throughout the COVID pandemic, Larry has helped grow our audience and strengthen our financial position,” Tim Dodt, president of the FSO board of directors, said. “He has also been an invaluable representative in our community, serving on several nonprofit boards and as a member of the Northern Arizona Leadership Alliance. He will be sorely missed.”

Lang will join the Amarillo Symphony effective March 1 this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0