WWE kids’ movie on Netflix suplexes itself

Do you love the smell of a musty leather mask locked in a box for decades, likely steeped in mystery perspiration? Does it smell like victory?

In “The Main Event,” a WWE Studios exercise for kids on Netflix, an 11-year-old wrestling fanatic discovers a pungent luchador mask. So of course he puts it on. And as these things tend to be, it’s magic. Mom has split, Dad is emotionally distant, Grandma is fun and the kid, Leo (Seth Carr), now has the tool he needs to turn the tables on the school bullies and win a pro wrestling tournament against adults.

This reviewer assembled a crack team to expertly sniff out the truth of “The Main Event”: two kids the age of the movie’s protagonist. It didn’t pass their smell test.

Predictability in plot and dialogue were their principal complaints. When a pretty girl appeared across the cafeteria, one groaned, “the love interest.” When Leo donned the mask to thrash a robber, the other sighed, “So he’s a vigilante now?”

What turned them off the most was the same thing that lost this reviewer: Leo’s failure to come through for other people. It looks to be set up for young Leo to learn “With great power comes great responsibility,” but … naaah.