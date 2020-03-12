To combat coronavirus, turn hand washing into karaoke with this site

Freeze! Everybody wash your hands.

If you’re trying to prevent the spread of coronavirus, you can now sing DJ Casper’s “Cha-Cha Slide” — or any tune you prefer — while scrubbing your hands thanks to a popular new website

The site, which generates a how-to hand-washing poster tailored to song lyrics of the user’s choosing, has also spurred a viral meme on social media, inspiring people to brainstorm tracks with the best 20-second excerpts for hand-wash karaoke.

Based on a real diagram released by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service, the generator replaces proper hand-washing instructions

And while “Happy Birthday” still fits the healthy interval perfectly fine, the internet has some better ideas, creating posters featuring Smash Mouth’s “All Star,” “Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” “High School Musical’s” “Breaking Free”

“Shakira’s ‘Ciega, Sordomuda’ chorus is exactly 20 seconds long,” one astute Twitter user pointed out

“I have tried a few tunes, having got bored of happy birthday