Ticket refunds: Rules and one surprising tip for postponed concerts and other events

Sports tickets: For now, teams such as the Timberwolves, Wild and Twins are listing their games as postponed, not canceled, so no refunds are being automatically given yet. The exception are the Twins’ spring training games, which won’t be rescheduled and thus are being refunded. Fans certainly won’t be shortchanged and can still seek refunds or team credit if and when games are officially canceled or rescheduled.

Theater productions: Ticket refunds for Guthrie, Ordway and other theatrical productions are generally operating the same as concerts. Refunds will be available for performances that are already canceled, such as the Guthrie’s “Twelfth Nights” dates this month. Postponed shows that are trying to reschedule, such as the Ordway’s “The Color Purple,” will provide seats to ticket holders for the makeup dates.

Patrons can also get credit for upcoming performances in lieu of refunds — which is especially ideal for the nonprofit theater companies being hit hard by the quarantine.

Buying for future events: The shows must go on, and eventually they will. Concert tickets are still being sold to gigs as early as the beginning of next month, and new concerts are being announced for the summer and fall. If these dates are postponed or canceled, the same rules will apply for refunds as listed above.