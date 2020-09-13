The power of film: NAU students recognized at international festivals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Northern Arizona University film students recently saw their short films win eight awards as well as nominations for a number of categories in the Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards.

Under the advisement of professor William Carter, senior Angela Houston, junior Ember Crowley and recent graduate Huntr McMillan submitted three projects produced through UTV Studios, NAU’s independent film studio within the School of Communication, to film festivals around the world.While some have yet to announce their nominations, the feedback the young filmmakers have received from so far has been more than encouraging.

“Every year there's maybe one or two films [out of UTV] that get a little traction in the film festival world, but never like this,” Carter said.

The studio places creative media and film students who sign up for the elective class in a variety of roles to provide them with crucial hands-on experience in the film industry, working alongside professionals to experiment and supplement what they learn in the classroom setting—writing, editing, producing, directing, cinematography and more.

In regard to the students’ most recent work out of UTV, it was the growth in their script writing that stood out most to the filmmakers.