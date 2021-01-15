'The Marksman' a bland addition to the Liam Neeson thriller canon

Since 2008’s “Taken,” the “Liam Neeson thriller” has become a subgenre unto itself. Aggrieved fatherly types, Neeson’s characters must turn to violence against assorted bad guys in various locales. At this point, one could list them in a Dr. Seuss-inspired format: Liam Neeson on a plane, Liam Neeson on a train, Liam Neeson in the snow, oh, the places he’ll go (to shoot bad guys).

“The Marksman,” co-written and directed by Robert Lorenz, is Liam Neeson on a ranch. The widowed Jim Hanson (Neeson) spends his days minding a few cattle and calling in reports to the border patrol from his Arizona property, which is about to be auctioned off by the bank. When a Mexican woman and her son cross the border fence in front of his truck, it sets off a chain of events that changes Jim’s life, as he attempts to protect the boy from a vengeful Mexican drug cartel.