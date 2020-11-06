'The Informer' is caught between devil, deep blue sea and something else

In "The Informer," a good man is ruthlessly used by powerful forces that don't care what happens to him. One only wishes the film made us care more.

Pete Koslow (Joel Kinnaman) is a second-generation Polish American, a war vet, a sniper and all-around stand-up guy who once got into a lethal bar brawl to defend his wife (Ana de Armas). After four years in prison, Pete is out and working for the Polish mob in New York City. But really, he's working for the FBI so he can be free to be with his family. He's handled by eager, somewhat green Agent Wilcox (Rosamund Pike) and her mean boss (Clive Owen) in an operation to ensnare the drug lord known as "The General" (Eugene Lipinski). When things go sideways, Pete is forced to go deeper undercover — back to prison — as a vengeful NYPD detective (Common) starts to unravel the whole scheme.

"The Informer" isn't bad. It's just nothing special. It relies too much on familiar elements. It's the same throbbing score, the same expected betrayals and the same smiling, sadistic bad guys. What had the potential to be its most tense action scene resorts to the same coup de grce from countless other movies. It's even the same backstory as "Con Air." Despite the multiple points of force (the mob, the FBI, the cop), the situation still doesn't feel pressurized.