'Synchronic' a unique, sci-fi-tinged drama rooted in real-world stakes and emotion

None of it makes sense, but Dennis and Steve keep showing up, dutifully doing their jobs, drinking off their shifts. But then Steve starts to investigate further, picking up strange tokens, noting packets of a synthetic drug, a "fake ayahuasca" called Synchronic, at each scene. And all too soon, the Synchronic crisis hits too close to home.

"Synchronic" is the fourth feature of filmmaking team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The two co-direct, Benson writes, and Moorhead shoots. After a trio of indie sci-fi features, with "Synchronic" they have a bigger budget, and movie stars to work with, but their heady, humanist approach remains the same.

It's clear that Benson has an interest in quantum physics and the science of supernatural phenomena (Steve has a dog named Hawking, after all). The drug Synchronic, it turns out, opens up the pineal gland, the "third eye," or what French philosopher Descartes called "the seat of the soul." The trip flattens time, scrunching together what we typically understand to be linear, governed by a math of randomness and reason that Steve is determined to suss out.