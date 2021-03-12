Something's off with the love story at center of 'Long Weekend'

There’s something about Vienna. Something off, that is.

The love interest of writer/director Stephen Basilone’s “Long Weekend,” Vienna, as played by Zoe Chao (who has perfected the art of quirky n’ cute) is just too good to be true. She looks adorable in vintage tees. She goes to Peter Sellers movies alone in the middle of the day. She invites a stranger, Bart (Finn Wittrock), to go to a dive bar, where she cuts capers and quips a mile a minute, flirts in a photo booth, doesn’t have a phone, doesn’t know how much drinks cost, says she’s from “up north,” and carries thousands of dollars in cash. Wait, what? Finally, Bart asks, “are you real or are you one of those Manic Pixie Dream Girls”?

The line, a self-reflective wink and a nudge from Basilone, is a nod at the stereotypical female character type as seen in films like “Garden State” and “Elizabethtown,” the moniker coined by Nathan Rabin in the AV Club in 2007. Rabin described the Manic Pixie Dream Girl as existing “solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures.”