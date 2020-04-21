‘Selah and the Spades’ evocative take on high school clique drama

Selah informs the new girl, Paloma (Celeste O’Connor), that here in the world of Haldwell, which is not the real world, you have to be a cog in the machine. But you can choose what kind of cog you want to be. Do you want to be a Spade? Or a Bobby? For Selah, there’s only one right answer.

A sequence in which Paloma photographs Selah and the cheer squad serves as the holistic center of the film, a thesis statement to which we return again and again. It seeds the themes of images, optics, of seeing, being seen and seeing being seen. Canted angles and carefully choreographed movement are rhythmically edited together as Selah breaks the fourth wall, addressing the camera as she addresses her new protege Paloma, pontificating on gender stereotypes and the perils of teenage life.