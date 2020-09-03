Sedona Film Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Tesla’ Sept. 9

“There's something about Nikola Tesla that needs to be discussed right now,” said lead actor Ethan Hawke. “More and more it seems like the event of our age is the internet and the massive impact it’s having changing borders and the way we think. It all goes back to this age of invention and Nikola Tesla, so it seems like it's a great time to revisit this period when wireless energy came onto the scene.”

“This story spoke to me,” adds Hawke. “When director Michael Almereyda first told me about Nikola Tesla, I thought, ‘I want to know about this, I wish I knew more. It seems relevant to my life and I have no idea where wireless energy came from.’ People think someone like Steve Jobs created wireless energy and they don't understand the legacy of invention and the Industrial Age. So, telling that story excited me.”

A representative from the NAU Philosophy Department and Philosophy in the Public Interest will lead a discussion following the film screening.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

“Tesla” will be shown at Harkins on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

