‘Sea Fever’ dives into conflict between people fearful of an infection and those skeptical

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Superstition tangles with science in Neasa Hardiman’s “Sea Fever,” a watery, undersea take on “The Thing” or “The Thing from Another World.” Ambitious but awkward scientist Siobhán (Hermione Corfield) takes to an Irish fishing boat for a research expedition, where her presence aboard is initially seen as an inconvenience, then a bad omen, once she reveals her brilliant ginger hair. But no amount of luck is going to save the crew when they become entangled with a mysterious creature from the deep.

A salty, stern and religious couple, Gerard (Dougray Scott) and Freya (Connie Nielsen) helm the old vessel, casting a wary eye at Siobhán’s research. But her expertise comes in handy once the vessel becomes caught by some kind of giant squid with barnacle tentacles that ooze a foreboding blue goo that eats through the hull. You’ll squirm extra every time that gunk squishes onto a surface. Infection, it’s so hot right now.